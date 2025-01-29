Zelensky On Security Guarantees: Putin Not Afraid Of Europe So U.S. Involvement Needed

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Security guarantees for Ukraine from Europe alone, without guarantees from the U.S., will not be enough, because Russian leader Vladimir is not afraid of Europe.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with Fox News channel, Ukrinform reports.

"I believe that European (security – ed.) guarantees alone will never be enough. Europeans understand that without security guarantees from the U.S., from President Trump, this will not be enough. Putin is not afraid of Europe. Unfortunately, that's how it is," he said.

According to Zelensky, Putin does not want to stop the war, while Ukraine shall not recognize the occupation of its lands.

Zelensky, Netanyahu discuss future contacts with

The Head of State called for increased international pressure on Putin, in particular from China, so that an agreement can be reached, as well as "broader security guarantees."

“We would like to achieve a just end to this war. We are not afraid. Russia is not that strong, but we don't want to lose more of our men and women,” the president added.

Zelensky also believes U.S. President Donald Trump's rhetoric towards Putin on the issue of negotiations to reach a peace agreement in the style of ending the war or increasing economic pressure is“correct and fair.”

“This is exactly what Putin is afraid of. He does not want strong support for Ukraine from Trump, because it would make Ukraine stronger,” Zelensky said.

, Modi hold first phone call to discuss global issues, including war in Ukrain

He added that, if President Trump seeks to force Putin to peace, he“can do it.”“We want him (Trump – ed.) to be on the side of justice, on the side of Ukraine,” Zelensky noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump admitted“love” the Russian people, saying he was“not looking to hurt Russia, adding that he would have no choice but to put "high levels of taxes, tariffs, and sanctions" on Russian goods should Moscow snub a peace agreement on Ukraine.

Photo: President's Office