Andhra Pradesh CM, Dy CM Express Happiness Over Third Prize To State Tableau

(MENAFN- IANS) Amaravati, Jan 29 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday expressed their happiness over the state's tableau with the theme of Etikoppaka toys in the Republic Day Parade bagging third prize.

Chief Minister Naidu said that it is a matter of great joy that the Andhra Pradesh tableau has come third.

He posted on X that it is a matter of pride for the people of the state.

In the list of best tableaus announced by the of Defence, the Uttar Pradesh tableau came first, the Tripura team finished second, and while Andhra Pradesh tableau occupied third place.

Chief Minister Naidu congratulated the tableau designers, state officials and especially the artists who make Etikoppaka toys.

Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan termed it a moment of pride for Andhra Pradesh.

"Our Etikoppaka Bommalu - Eco-Friendly Wooden Toys tableau, has earned national recognition by securing third place in the 76th Republic Day Parade at the Kartavya Path, Delhi. This honour is a testament to our state's rich artistic, cultural heritage and craftsmanship," he said.

On behalf of the state government, the Deputy Chief Minister extended heartfelt gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Since the NDA government took office, several initiatives have been undertaken to promote Etikoppaka toys. These include the cultivation of Ankudu trees, essential for toy-making, and integrating these handcrafted toys into official souvenirs, enhancing their visibility and demand," said the Jana Sena leader.

"A special thanks to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu garu, for selecting and sending the Etikoppaka tableau on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh government this year," he added.

Earlier, both the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister had expressed their delight over the response to the state's tableau.

CM Naidu said with the song 'Bommalamma... Bommalu', Etikoppaka toys tableau was a special attraction on Kartavya Path.

The tableau celebrated the 400-year-old craft tradition known for its eco-friendly, smooth, vibrant, and toxin-free toys.

The toys originated from Etikoppaka in Anakapalli near Visakhapatnam.

These toys are made of soft Anduku wood and are coloured with natural dyes derived from seeds, lacquer, bark roots and leaves.

The artists use a colourless resinous secretion of several insects. This is used in decorating the toys.

Etikoppala Toys has obtained its GI tag under the handicrafts category.