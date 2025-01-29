CME Group Futures To Launch On Robinhood, Bringing New Trading Opportunities To Retail Investors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CME Group introduces its first equity index, FX, cryptocurrency, metals and contracts to Robinhood customers

CHICAGO, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group, the world's leading derivatives marketplace, and Robinhood Derivatives, LLC ('Robinhood'), today announced that some of CME Group's most popular futures products have started rolling out on the Robinhood mobile app.

Over the coming weeks, all eligible Robinhood customers in the U.S. will have access to futures products across five major asset classes, including the four leading U.S. equity – S&P 500, Nasdaq-100, Russell 2000 and Dow Jones Industrial Average – as well as bitcoin and ether, major FX currency pairs, key metals including gold, silver and copper, and additional commodities such as crude oil and natural gas.

"We are extremely pleased to offer some of our most popular futures contracts to the broad network of retail traders on Robinhood," said Julie Winkler, Chief Commercial Officer at CME Group. "Demand for futures has skyrocketed as a new generation of self-directed traders is seeking diversified investment opportunities. Expanding retail access to futures trading is an integral step in educating and empowering this new crop of investors, and we look forward to working with Robinhood to continue providing the products and resources needed to tap into today's most important markets."

"Launching CME Group futures is a significant step forward in our mission to make Robinhood the best place for active traders," said JB Mackenzie, VP and GM of Futures and International at Robinhood. "We're rolling out an elegant new mobile trading ladder that we built from scratch and allows customers to trade simply and efficiently at the speed of a tap. This reimagined experience, coupled with some of the lowest fees in the industry, makes trading futures at Robinhood an easy decision."

CME Group offers a wide variety of educational resources for both seasoned and first-time traders, including the CME Institute and Futures Fundamentals , which include free online courses, webinars, interactive tutorials and insights from industry experts and academics, allowing users to gain the knowledge, resources and confidence they need to trade futures.

Robinhood also offers a number of educational resources to help customers make informed decisions. This includes futures articles on Robinhood Learn , as well as a series of YouTube videos that will roll out over the coming months and provide additional information on what futures are, how to trade them, and more.

For more information on CME Group and its products, please visit: .

About Robinhood

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD ) transformed financial services by introducing commission-free stock trading and democratizing access to the markets for millions of investors. Today, Robinhood lets you trade stocks, options, commodity interests, and crypto, invest for retirement, and earn with Robinhood Gold. Headquartered in Menlo Park, California, Robinhood puts customers in the driver's seat, delivering unprecedented value and products intentionally designed for a new generation of investors. Additional information about Robinhood can be found at .

Robinhood uses the "Overview" tab of its Investor Relations website (accessible at ) and its Newsroom (accessible at href="" rel="nofollow" aboutrobinhoo ), as means of disclosing information to the public in a broad, non-exclusionary manner for purposes of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC") Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg. FD). Investors should routinely monitor those web pages, in addition to Robinhood's press releases, SEC filings, and public conference calls and webcasts, as information posted on them could be deemed to be material information.

"Robinhood" and the Robinhood feather logo are registered trademarks of Robinhood Markets, Inc. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

About CME Group

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group ( ) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data – empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on , , foreign exchange , energy , agricultural products and metals . The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED