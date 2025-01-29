Shiv Sena Seeks Central Support In Budget For Maha To Become India's Innovation Capital

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) The Shiv Sena has urged the BJP-led NDA to provide substantial support in the annual budget for 2025-26 for infrastructure, employment generation, and emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, ensuring Maharashtra becomes India's innovation capital.

Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party leader Shrikant Shinde said: "Maharashtra is leading the way with pioneering initiatives aimed at women, farmers, and youth – three pillars of our society that deserve unwavering support. Our initiatives include 'Ladki Bahin' for women's financial independence, the revolutionary Re 1 Crop Insurance Scheme for farmers, and extensive skill development programmes for youth. As we look towards the Union Budget 2025, Maharashtra expects robust support for these sectors to drive lasting transformation."

He further added: "A strong Maharashtra is pivotal to a stronger India, and we are committed to working alongside the NDA government to realise this vision. With the leadership of PM Modi and the trust of our people, we will propel India's economic ascent."

Shinde said that Maharashtra has played an indispensable role in India's growth story because of a slew of initiatives implemented by the Centre during 2104 and 2024.

"As the state with the highest GDP per capita in India, Maharashtra is poised to be the torchbearer of India's journey towards becoming an economic superpower. The historic mandate for the MahaYuti government in the 2024 Assembly elections has reinforced our commitment to accelerating growth and progress. Maharashtra has continued to attract the highest investment at Davos Summit for the third consecutive year," he added.

Shinde said that India stands at the cusp of a historic economic transformation. "Under the decisive leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our nation has achieved remarkable political stability and economic resurgence."

He said that the people reaffirmed their faith in the NDA government with a third consecutive mandate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, an endorsement of its visionary governance.

“Over the last decade, India has become the world's fifth-largest economy, overtaking giants like the UK, and is on track to be the third-largest by FY28. PM Modi-led government's bold reforms – Goods and Services Tax (GST), Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), Make in India, Digital India, and unparalleled infrastructure expansion – contrast sharply with the stagnation left behind by the previous Congress-led regimes,” he said.

In 2014, the NDA government inherited an economy plagued by corruption, mismanagement, and some of the lowest approval ratings in history.

"Between 2014 and 2024, India's GDP grew from $2 trillion to $3.7 trillion, marking a period of significant economic expansion," said Shinde.

"The UPA II government was marred by weak and indecisive leadership, rampant corruption, and high inflation, which hampered the nation's progress. In contrast, the Modi government has demonstrated strength, experience, and decisiveness in governance. Its robust policies and sound financial fundamentals have not only steered the economy towards stability but also positioned India for sustained growth, enabling the government to take the bull by the horns and drive the nation towards prosperity," he commented.