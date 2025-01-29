Kuwait Crown Prince Visits Venue Of GCC Consultative Authority Meeting
1/29/2025 9:16:36 AM
KUWAIT, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah visited the venue of the first meeting of the 28th session of the Consultative Authority of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Wednesday.
He was welcomed by Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, GCC Secretary General Jasem Al-Budaiwi, and chairman and deputy chairman of the current session Nasser Abdullah Al-Rawdhan and Dr. Mohammad bin Saleh Al-Sadeh, respectively.
His Highness the Crown Prince Conveyed to the conferees the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.
He highlighted the importance of strengthening the sisterly relations among the GCC member countries and realizing the aspirations of their peoples for prosperity. (end)
