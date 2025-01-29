Middle Corridor Seen As Key To Turkic World Cooperation, Says Turkish FM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
The Middle transport Corridor holds strategic significance for
strengthening cooperation in the Turkic world, proving to be the
safest and most economically viable trade route between Asia and
Europe in recent years.
Azernews reports that Turkish Foreign Minister
Hakan Fidan made these remarks during a trilateral meeting of the
foreign, trade, and transport ministers of Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and
Uzbekistan in Ankara.
Fidan emphasized the growing global instability, citing a crisis
of international law and the inability of existing organizations to
address conflicts effectively. "Tensions are rising globally. In
this regard, solidarity and unity are of particular importance in
the Turkic world," he said, highlighting how deeper cooperation
among Turkic states promotes peace, stability, and prosperity
beyond the region.
He also pointed to the evolving energy landscape, noting that
the influence of oil- and gas-rich countries in Central Asia and
the South Caucasus is increasing, while international sanctions
have had a significant impact on global energy dynamics. "Over the
past 20 years, Türkiye has implemented numerous projects along the
East-West route. These initiatives will continue," Fidan
assured.
The minister expressed confidence that the meeting would lay the
groundwork for a new roadmap in trilateral cooperation, outlining
concrete steps for further strengthening ties between Ankara, Baku,
and Tashkent.
Addressing the situation in Syria, Fidan noted that the recent
political transition in the country has created new opportunities
for the broader region. "Stability and development in Syria will
positively impact the entire region, giving momentum to trade,
energy, and logistics while shaping a new vision for the future,"
he said.
Azerbaijan was represented at the discussions by Foreign
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, and
Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev. The
Turkish delegation included Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Trade
Minister Ömer Bolat, and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure
Abdulkadir Uraloğlu. The Uzbek side was represented by Foreign
Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, Minister of Investments, Industry and
Trade Laziz Kudratov, and Minister of Transport Ilkhom
Mahkamov.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the ministers are expected to
sign the Ankara Declaration and adopt an additional Action Plan
detailing further cooperation efforts.
The first trilateral ministerial meeting between Türkiye,
Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan took place in Tashkent on August 2,
2022.
