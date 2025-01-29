Margarita Kerimova-Sokolova Honored With Artist Of Year 2025 Int'l Award

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova
Azerbaijan's acclaimed artist Margarita Kerimova-Sokolova has
been honored with Artist of the Year 2025 International Award in
Florence, Italy.
As the artist told AZERNEWS , she received this
distinguished recognition for her painting "Baron Munchausen".
"The thing is that the baron is my ancestor through my maternal
grandmother, Baroness von Rosen, who lived in Baku from 1918 to
1952. One day, while reading aloud The Surprising Adventures of
Baron Munchausen by Rudolf Erich Raspe, my grandfather told me that
he was indeed our ancestor. I was certain that this name belonged
to a fictional character, so I asked him for clarification. He
confidently replied that the Baron was a real person and that Raspe
had created his book based on numerous stories about him.
As time passed, I occasionally began to feel strange, vivid
changes within myself, and jokingly thought, "The Baron must be
visiting me." Recently, I even dreamt of him. In the dream, we
conversed, and suddenly, with a wink, he asked, "Why don't you have
my likeness?" I woke up in amazement," Margarita Kerimova-Sokolova
said.
"I would say that he was not just a dreamer; his fantasy was far
more profound than is commonly understood. He was a love-struck
visionary who embodied his dreams in reality because he never
doubted their existence. This was, if you will, his way of life.
Moreover, he was a military man who excelled in his field,
distinguished by his bravery and heroism, and he was a masterful
storyteller.
Thanks to this gift, his stories have endured through the ages.
Even though people affectionately called him a liar or a fantasist,
they listened with rapt attention and endlessly retold his tales.
He was both, yet always great! And that is what makes him
remarkable. This is a brief story about my painting. Indeed, the
call of the ancestors is a powerful presence!," the artist
concluded.
Margarita Kerimova-Sokolova said that a special jury had chosen
a select group of artists who had shown remarkable talent and
creativity during the ongoing year
"A special jury selected a limited number of artists who have
demonstrated exceptional talent and creativity throughout this
year, which is still ongoing. It is worth noting that some of the
talented nominees are eagerly awaiting their well-deserved
acclaim," she said.
The award ceremony recognized artists across various categories,
including painters, sculptors, photographers, digital artists, and
stylists.
The event took place in the heart of historic Florence, at
Palazzo Pucci, which belongs to one of the oldest Florentine
families dating back to the era of Medici.
The award ceremony took place on January 25, 2025,in the
magnificent Apollo Hall of Palazzo Pucci, decorated with paintings
and frescoes. The ceremony was attended by collectors, journalists,
politicians and art connoisseurs.
A highlight of the event was the unveiling of the inaugural
issue of the catalogue "MASTER ARTIST FOR COLLECTION," a new
editorial initiative dedicated to showcasing the most distinguished
contemporary artists. The catalogue demonstrates fascinating
artworks by international artists that are available for
collection.
Each nominee for the International Prize "ARTIST OF THE YEAR
2025" also received a precious personalized prize.
Margarita Kerimova-Sokolova was born in Baku, Azerbaijan, into a
family with a rich artistic legacy. Her great-grandfather was a
famous Russian artist Ivan Ivanovich Sokolov.
She pursued her education in the visual arts at the art and
graphic faculty of Kuban University and the Academy of Arts named
after Repin in St. Petersburg.
Currently, Margarita Kerimova-Sokolova is a member of the
Azerbaijan Artists' Union, the UNESCO International Federation of
Artists, and the International Art Fund of the Russian Academy of
Arts. She serves as Vice-President of the International Foundation
for Aesthetic Development and is also a member of the International
Association of Artists.
In 1994-1995, she lived and worked in the U.S., specifically in
Philadelphia, New York, and Chicago. Since 1995, she has resided in
the city of Cologne, Germany.
Her exhibitions are held with great success in many countries.
Margarita Kerimova-Sokolova has participated in exhibitions in a
diverse array of countries, including Germany, Italy, France, the
United States, Austria, Poland, Bulgaria, etc.
