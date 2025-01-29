Finvi Announces Retirement Of Rozanne Andersen, A Decades-Long Luminary Leader In The Collections Industry

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Andersen's illustrious career spans over three decades, during which she established herself as a leading authority on compliance within the collections, debt purchasing, and services industries. Recognized for her deep expertise and unwavering commitment to ethical practices, Andersen has been instrumental in guiding Finvi's navigation of the complex legal and regulatory landscape.

"Rozanne's contributions to Finvi have been nothing short of extraordinary," said Tim O'Brien, CEO of Finvi. "Her unparalleled knowledge and insightful guidance have been essential in ensuring our continued focus on compliance and helping to position Finvi as a trusted partner for our clients. We are incredibly grateful for her dedication and leadership throughout her tenure, and we are delighted that she will continue to serve as a valuable advisor to Finvi, ensuring a seamless transition and continued access to her expertise."

Prior to joining Finvi, Andersen's legal career encompassed various facets of law, including association law, corporate governance, and general counsel services. Her proven track record of leadership and advocacy is further evidenced by her numerous professional accolades and recognition as a champion within the industry.

"Rozanne built her career on advancing the interests of the debt collection industry like no other," said John H. Bedard, Jr., owner, founder, industry leader and leading defense and compliance counsel, Bedard Law Group who has worked closely with Andersen on numerous projects over the years. "The 'tide' of Rozanne's vigorous advocacy raised all 'boats' in the collection industry for more than two decades. She is the consummate expert, generous mentor, selfless advocate, and a dear friend - and I congratulate her on her retirement."

A renowned national speaker, Andersen has consistently shared her thought leadership on critical legislation impacting the financial services sector, including the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act and numerous state laws. She remains a source of industry and compliance information for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. Her ability to translate complex legal and regulatory matters into actionable insights has been invaluable to Finvi, its clients, and the industry at large.

"Rozanne's leadership at ACA International and Finvi has been a driving force for the entire ARM industry for nearly 30 years," said Tim Haag, President & CEO at State Collection Service . "In addition to my appreciation for her professionalism and kindness, my father, Tom Haag, always spoke highly of Rozanne and held a deep respect for her. On behalf of the entire industry and the State team, I want to thank Rozanne for her significant efforts and wish her a meaningful retirement filled with peace and happiness."

Andersen's dedication to excellence and her commitment to advancing industry standards have cemented her reputation as a trusted advisor and thought leader in the legal and compliance arenas. Her insights and guidance have been a cornerstone of Finvi's success, ensuring the company remains at the forefront of compliance and empowers clients to navigate the ever-evolving regulatory environment.

"I am incredibly proud of the work we have accomplished at Finvi," said Andersen. "It has been a privilege to collaborate with such a talented team and contribute to the company's steadfast commitment to compliance and ethical business practices. Truth be told, I owe all my success, accomplishments, and deep professional and personal relationships to the wonderful people in our industry. Thank you for giving me a fulfilling career and meaning to my work.

While I am excited to embrace this new chapter, I am delighted to continue my association with Finvi as a consultant and advisor. I am confident that the company will continue to thrive and innovate in the years to come."

