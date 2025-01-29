Maha Kumbh Stampede: PM Modi Has Ordered Necessary Security Measures, Says Kumaraswamy

(MENAFN- IANS) Mysuru, Jan 29 (IANS) Union for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy said on Wednesday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has directed the Uttar Pradesh to take all necessary security measures following the stampede at the Prayagraj Kumbh Mela.

“PM Modi has issued appropriate instructions regarding the incident. This incident has saddened everyone. Today is considered an auspicious day in our Hindu tradition, and people believe that taking a holy dip on this day is beneficial. That is why a record number of devotees gathered at the venue. Mouni Amavasya is a significant day when a large number of devotees take the ritual bath,” the minister said while interacting with the media persons during the Suttur Jatra Mahotsava in Mysuru.

He added that the government had taken all precautionary measures.

“As soon as the news of the incident broke, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and instructed Yogi Adityanath to implement large-scale safety measures,” Kumaraswamy said.

He further added that all necessary arrangements were made at the Kumbh Mela, and the public has appreciated the efforts.

“The unexpected surge in crowd numbers created difficulties. The Kumbh Mela committee had advised people to plan their visit accordingly. Despite this, the incident occurred due to the overwhelming crowd,” he said.

As a large number of Kannadigas participated in the Kumbh Mela, Kumaraswamy urged anyone facing difficulties to contact his ministry in Delhi.

“I have instructed people to reach out to me if they face any issues. I am making this appeal again through the media. I have also informed my officials to provide necessary assistance,” he assured.

Kumaraswamy further strongly criticised Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his remarks on the ritual bath at the Kumbh Mela.“This is the typical culture of the Congress. They do not respect our traditions and beliefs,” Kumaraswamy said.

He said that Congress only knows how to criticise.“The remarks and choice of words used by the Congress National President are inappropriate. The Congress party does not have faith in our religious customs, which is why they speak this way,” he added.

He said that the Congress recently organised an event in Belagavi, chanting 'Jai Bapu, Jai Ambedkar, Jai Constitution.'

“They conducted grand programmes in the name of Mahatma Gandhi. However, their current statements contradict these actions. If Congress truly believed in Gandhi's ideology, such remarks would not have been made,” he said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reacting to the stampede incident stated that he is saddened by the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela.

“My condolences to the bereaved families, and prayers for the departed souls. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured,” said the Chief Minister.