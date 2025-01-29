Say 'YES!' To An Onion Ring Proposal This Valentine's Day And Red Robin Will Replace It With A Diamond Engagement Ring

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Red Robin is giving one lucky couple who proposes at the restaurant a diamond engagement ring, plus is offering a dine-in Lovebird Combo promotion

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Love is in the air and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, (NASDAQ: RRGB ) wants to help one lucky pair of lovebirds pop the question on Valentine's Day. Red Robin invites burger-loving couples to get engaged with one of its fan-favorite golden onion rings for the chance to win a diamond engagement ring of choice, valued at up to $10,000, along with Red Robin's Towering Onion Rings® for the duration of their engagement*.

Are you ready to pop the question? Get engaged with one of Red Robin's fan-favorite golden onion rings for the chance to win a diamond engagement ring of choice, awarded as $10,000 in gift cards to a jewelry store and a $180 Red Robin gift card! See full contest details at redrobin/lovebird-combo

Red Robin's Lovebird Combo is complete with two select Gourmet Burgers, two Bottomless Sides and a Lemon Cream Layer Cake to share for $34.99. This deal is available for dine-in only from February 13 to 16. Learn more at redrobin/lovebird-combo

Diners willing to propose to their partner with an onion ring at a Red Robin location on Valentine's Day can upload a video or photo of their onion ring proposal and love story from Feb.13-19 for a chance to win. Visit redrobin/Lovebird-Combo for full rules and details. One winner will be selected and notified via email by March 21**. Don't forget to tag @redrobinburgers when sharing your special moment with friends and family on social media!

"Red Robin fans love our Towering Onion Rings®, so we decided to turn that love into something more permanent for a pair of lovebirds this Valentine's Day," said GJ Hart, president and CEO of Red Robin. "With many couples choosing to select their engagement rings together, what better way to say, 'I do' than with an onion ring, followed by the excitement of picking out your forever ring together?"

In addition, all sweethearts are invited to celebrate the holiday of love at their nearest Red Robin location with a special Lovebird Combo made for two. From Feb. 13-16, guests who dine in can enjoy two select Gourmet Burgers, two bottomless sides and a Lemon Cream Layer Cake to share for $34.99***. Additionally, diners can quench their thirst for love with a limited-edition Lovebird Margarita for $7.99. Grab your valentine, galentine or best bud and plan your combo at R ed R obin/ L ovebird- C ombo .

Make your visit even sweeter and join Red Robin Royalty ® today to start earning delicious rewards on eligible purchases.

*Provided as a one Red Robin gift card in the amount of $180.

**The proposal must be a first-time proposal between two single individuals resulting in an engagement. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. Open to only legal residents of the 50 US states/DC, and 18 years of age and older. Void where prohibited by law. Contest Entry Period starts: 12:00 p.m. MT on 2/13/25 and ends at 11:59:59 a.m. MT on 2/19/25. Judging Period begins 12:00 p.m. MT on 2/19/25 and ends 11:59 p.m. MT on 2/24/25. Subject to Official Rules, including how to enter, alternate method of entry, prize details, and restrictions, click here . Sponsor: Red Robin International, Inc., 10000 East Geddes Avenue, Suite 500, Englewood, CO 80112

***Offer valid dine-in only at participating locations from February 13 – 16, 2025. Simply mention "Lovebird Combo" to your server to redeem. The $34.99 Lovebird Combo offer is valid for the Lemon Cream Layer Cake and choice of two select burgers (each served with a bottomless side): Red Robin Gourmet Cheeseburger, Bacon Cheeseburger, Banzai Burger or Whiskey River BBQ Chicken Sandwich. Guest may choose from MadLove Burger or Jalapeno Heatwave Burger for a $3 upcharge each. Offer excludes modifications. Ancient-grain veggie patty available for substitution on any burger or sandwich option for no additional charge. No cash value. Lovebird Combo price does not include tax and gratuity, modifications or substitutions. Excludes To-Go, delivery, catering and 3rd party delivery orders. Limit one offer per Guest per visit and cannot be combined with any other offer, including Red Robin Royalty® offers.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB )

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. ( ), is a casual dining restaurant chain founded in 1969 that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Red Robin International, Inc., and under the trade name, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews. We believe nothing brings people together like burgers and fun around our table, and no one makes moments of connection over craveable food more memorable than Red Robin. We serve a variety of burgers and mainstream favorites to Guests of all ages in a casual, playful atmosphere. In addition to our many burger offerings, Red Robin serves a wide array of salads, appetizers, entrees, desserts, signature beverages and Donatos Pizza at select locations. It's now easy to enjoy Red Robin anywhere with online ordering available for to-go, delivery and catering, or you can download our new app for easy customization, access to the Red Robin Royalty® dashboard and more. There are more than 495 Red Robin restaurants across the United States and Canada, including those operating under franchise agreements. Red Robin... YUMMM®!

SOURCE Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED