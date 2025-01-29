Janover Advances Saas Platform With AI-Powered Natural Language Search

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Janover's customers are delighted as it accelerates customers in its fastest-growing SaaS product to sift through millions of data points to find the data, fast, using AI.

BOCA RATON, FL, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janover (Nasdaq: JNVR) ("Janover" or the "Company"), an AI-enabled connecting the multifamily and commercial industry, today announced the launch of advanced artificial intelligence search capabilities within Janover Pro, its leading multifamily and commercial property financing B2B SaaS marketplace.

The new AI-powered search functionality enables multifamily and commercial real estate professionals to efficiently identify suitable lenders by simply describing their loan scenarios in natural language with the AI triaging millions of data points in seconds to deliver critical results.“This represents a significant advancement in streamlining the multifamily and commercial property capital markets process, allowing better connectivity among nodes in the dense multifamily and commercial real estate capital markets network,” said Blake Janover, CEO of Janover.

One satisfied Janover Pro user describes his experience of recently closing a loan using Janover Pro in just one month,“I took this loan to market through Janover Pro, we identified 8 possible bridge lenders for the sponsor, submitted the debt memorandum, and immediately received interest from three lenders. Two issued term sheets, but we chose the lender who agreed to finance 65% of the $4,200,000 purchase price and $750,000 in construction costs.”

“This is what it's about,” said Mr. Janover.“Our commitment to delivering the latest technologies to streamline processes and solve real-world challenges in capital markets, creating better outcomes for borrowers, lenders, and intermediaries.”

About Janover Inc.

Janover (Nasdaq: JNVR) is an AI-powered online platform that connects the multifamily and commercial real estate industry by providing data and software subscriptions as well as value-add services to multifamily and commercial property professionals as we connect the increasingly complex ecosystem that stakeholders have to manage.

We currently serve hundreds of thousands of web users annually, including multifamily and commercial property owners and developers applying for billions of dollars of debt financing per year, professional service providers, and thousands of multifamily and commercial property lenders including more than 10% of the banks in America, credit unions, real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), debt funds, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA multifamily lenders, commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) lenders, Small Business Administration (“SBA”) lenders, and more. Our data and software offerings are generally offered on a subscription basis as software as a service (“SaaS”). Additional information about the Company is available at: .

View the Company's latest investor presentation here .

