Shots Fired As Sri Lanka Navy Arrests 13 Indian Fishermen

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Shots were fired when the Sri Lanka Navy arrested 13 Indian fishermen for poaching in Sri Lankan waters late on Monday night, the Sri Lanka Navy said.

The Navy said that the Northern Naval Command observed a cluster of Indian fishing boats poaching in Sri Lankan waters off Valvettithurai, Jaffna.

Subsequently, the Northern Naval Command mounted a special operation to chase away the fishing boats.

During the operation, the Navy seized an Indian fishing boat which continued to remain in Sri Lankan waters. The Navy said that 13 Indian fishermen aboard the fishing boat were also arrested.

The Sri Lanka Navy said that a team was compelled to conduct“noncompliance boarding” as the Indian fishing boat continued to maneuver aggressively, without complying with the Navy's lawful orders and its duty.

On this occasion, the Indian fishermen had allegedly acted aggressively, maneuvering their fishing boat in a hostile manner.

However, while boarding the fishing boat, in accordance with the authority vested in the Navy, the Indian fishermen had attempted to assault naval personnel and made an attempt to snatch a firearm from a naval officer, endangering the lives of the naval personnel.

The Sri Lanka Navy said that shots were accidentally fired causing minor injuries to two Indian fishermen.

The two injured fishermen were transferred to the Jaffna Teaching Hospital for treatment. The hospital has confirmed that their condition is stable. Meanwhile, the Navy lodged a complaint with the Kankesanthurai Police regarding the incident.