Jumbo Electronics Launches Biggest Savings Campaign Across UAE Stores

(MENAFNEditorial) Jumbo Group, a leading retailer of consumer and products in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has unveiled its “Biggest Savings @ Jumbo” Campaign across its stores in the UAE, running until January 31, 2025. This limited-time event showcases unbeatable value for customers through cashback vouchers, exclusive bank promotions, and exciting partner offers.



This exciting campaign offers cashback vouchers that can be redeemed on future purchases, ensuring shoppers have even more reasons to return to Jumbo. Customers who spend between AED 2,000 and AED 3,999 will receive a cashback voucher worth AED 300, which can be redeemed on their next purchase of AED 3,000 or more. For purchases between AED 4,000 and AED 5,999, shoppers will receive a voucher worth AED 500, redeemable on their next purchase of AED 5,000 or more. Finally, customers who spend over AED 6,000 will earn a cashback voucher worth AED 1,000, redeemable on their next purchase of AED 10,000 or more. These vouchers, valid until February 28, 2025, can be used both in-store and online, making it convenient for customers to maximize their savings. Terms and conditions apply.

As part of its legacy of “50 Years of Trust That Transforms,” Jumbo continues to redefine customer satisfaction by delivering innovative deals and promotions that meet the evolving needs of tech enthusiasts and shoppers across the UAE.



“Our Biggest Savings @ Jumbo campaign embodies our commitment to giving back to our customers, who have been the cornerstone of our success for the past five decades,” said Vikas Chadha, CEO of Jumbo Electronics Ltd. “These offers have been specially curated to deliver exceptional value and celebrate the loyalty of our customers. There is something for everyone, whether you’re looking to upgrade to the latest tech, taking advantage of cashback vouchers, or enjoying exclusive discounts with our bank and partner promotions.”

In addition to the cashback vouchers, the campaign offers exclusive bank promotions. HSBC cardholders can enjoy a flat AED 200 discount on purchases of AED 2,000 and above. Meanwhile, Emirates Islamic Bank cardholders can take advantage of 0% interest instalment plans for up to 24 months on purchases of AED 1,000 or more, with a variety of tenors available to suit their needs. These offers provide significant savings and financial flexibility to shoppers. In order to provide customers with the most exciting deals of the month, Jumbo is running Flash Sale from 4PM to 8PM every day until January 31, 2025.

To make the shopping experience even more rewarding, Jumbo has tied up with leading brands to bring exclusive deals to its customers. With every purchase of AED 1,000 or more, customers will receive a special code that allows them to enjoy a flat 20% discount on private yacht bookings and shared services through Xclusive Yachts. Additionally, Dnata Travel is offering a discount of AED 100 on select travel bookings, adding extra value to this already exciting campaign.



With over five decades of trust and excellence, Jumbo Electronics remains a preferred destination for consumer electronics and technology in the UAE. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to save big and win exciting rewards with Jumbo.



