Analyst Predicts Bitcoin's February Rally To Reach New High In Two Weeks

(MENAFN- Breaking) Following a turbulent start to the week with a decline on Monday, (BTC ) has managed to climb back above the $100,000 level, showcasing a 4% recovery from the previous day's lows. This rebound has led some experts in the space to speculate that might be gearing up for a significant surge in February.

January Paved the Way for a Promising February?

The faced a period of uncertainty on Monday triggered by an overall market sell-off sparked by concerns surrounding DeepSeek's Artificial Intelligence (AI) breakthrough. (ETH ) and (SOL ) experienced declines of 8.4% and 15%, respectively, while Bitcoin itself witnessed a 5% drop.

Bitcoin slipped below the $100,000 threshold for the first time in over a week, touching $98,000 on Monday. Despite this dip, the cryptocurrency swiftly bounced back, reclaiming crucial support levels by the day's end.

After reaching $102,000 the following day, Bitcoin struggled to surpass $103,000 and instead traded sideways within the range of $102,000 to $102,990 throughout the day.

Trader Daan Crypto observed that Bitcoin remained within the mid-zone of its recent trading range, indicating a return to a high-volume area. This suggests that breaching the $100,000 mark might not be as simple as it appears, hinting at potential consolidation in the near term.







Daan Crypto emphasized that as long as Bitcoin remains within the $90,000-$108,000 range, it is likely to continue its oscillation with a mixture of stability and volatility. However, he hinted at potentially more favorable price movements in the upcoming month based on historical trends.

Notably, February has historically been one of Bitcoin 's strongest months, second only to October. Data from CoinGlass indicates that in the past 12 years, Bitcoin has delivered positive returns in February on 10 occasions, with monthly gains reaching up to 61%.

Similarly, Rekt Capital highlighted that in post-halving years, Bitcoin has often recorded double-digit gains in February, such as 61% in 2013, 23% in 2017, and 36% in 2021. The analysts pointed out that 8 out of the past 12 Februarys dating back to 2013 have seen significant upside movements.

Anticipating the Next Bullish Move for Bitcoin

Rekt Capital also proposed that Bitcoin is poised for its next upward trajectory. The analyst outlined how Bitcoin typically progresses through distinct phases post-halving, hinting at a potential new high in the next two weeks.

According to Rekt Capital, the second phase historically commences around week 16 of Bitcoin 's Parabolic Phase. With Bitcoin currently in the 14th week, signs point to a potential period of significant growth.

The analyst drew parallels between Bitcoin 's historical performance in previous cycles, indicating that the cryptocurrency could be on the cusp of a substantial price rally in the near future.

In light of these developments, Rekt Capital advised investors to exercise patience and hold onto their positions for the next two weeks. This strategic approach is intended to capture the potential surge in Bitcoin 's value as it enters a new phase of price discovery.

Furthermore, Bitcoin 's closing price above $101,200 on Monday signified the formation of a new higher low, suggesting a consolidation phase that could lead prices towards the upper end of the range at $106,200, provided that current levels are maintained.







Crypto Investing Risk Warning

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk.

Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.

This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.