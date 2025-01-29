DHA Highlights Innovative Initiatives At Arab Health, Strengthens Healthcare Partnerships

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 29 January 2025: The Dubai Authority (DHA) highlighted its innovative initiatives at the ongoing Arab Health that is taking place until January 30 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

His Excellency Awadh Seghayer Al Ketbi, Director General of the DHA, reaffirmed the authority's commitment to a clear and structured strategy aimed at fostering collaboration with leading healthcare institutions worldwide.

This approach focuses on building partnerships, strengthening relationships, and engaging with key stakeholders, particularly those with shared strategic objectives.

Speaking at Arab Health 2025, Al Ketbi highlighted DHA's dedication to knowledge exchange, the adoption of global best practices, and staying abreast of the latest advancements in healthcare, in line with Dubai's vision of establishing a world-class healthcare model.

His remarks came during a series of high-level meetings and discussions at Arab Health.

“Dubai has earned its place among the world's most advanced cities in healthcare,” Al Ketbi stated.“In line with this, the DHA is committed to leveraging all resources and seizing every opportunity to build new partnerships that enhance the healthcare ecosystem and reinforce Dubai's position as a premier destination for medical excellence, wellness, and quality of life.”

Spotlight on DHA's Transformative Healthcare Initiatives

The DHA's stand at Arab Health 2025 attracted significant interest from industry leaders and healthcare professionals keen to explore the authority's latest transformative projects.

Among the key highlights at the DHA stand was the comprehensive and integrated Mental Wealth Framework , which has been approved by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai.

This initiative supports the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, reinforcing Dubai's ambition to rank among the world's top three cities in quality of life.

The authority also showcased its AI-Powered Early Warning System for Infectious Disease Detection , a cutting-edge technology capable of analysing multilingual, open-source data-including public health records, official reports, and scientific research-while conducting global epidemiological surveillance around the clock and issuing real-time alerts on potential outbreaks.

In addition to these innovations, the DHA unveiled 'Opportunity Platform' , the first-of-its-kind government-led job portal dedicated to vacancies within a specialised healthcare sector, reinforcing Dubai's position as a hub for medical talent.

Another major announcement was the authority's Robotic Process Automation and AI Project , featuring a suite of upgraded services currently focused on healthcare facilities, medical professionals, investment services, and other key areas.

The DHA stand also featured the Dubai Health Accounts Report ('HASSAD') , a vital tool designed to support policymakers in developing evidence-based strategies. The report provides a detailed financial analysis of Dubai's healthcare system-both public and private-helping to prioritise healthcare spending, track resource allocation, and optimise overall efficiency.

As part of its strategic focus on digital health, the DHA further showcased its Telehealth Services , which leverage the latest technologies to enhance remote medical care.

The DHA also presented 'Hesana' , an advanced immunisation management system that leverages smart technologies to track infectious diseases and generate detailed health reports using Power BI. The system includes a digital birth and death registration platform , ensuring accurate data collection and comprehensive service integration to support healthcare planning and meet patient needs efficiently.

Spotlight on Medical Tourism and Investment Opportunities

At its external pavilion, the DHA showcased Dubai's healthcare tourism ecosystem , emphasising the emirate's world-class medical facilities and the collaborative efforts between the DHA and its strategic partners to enhance healthcare quality. These initiatives align with global best practices in patient safety and clinical excellence , reinforcing Dubai's status as a premier destination for medical tourism.

Additionally, the DHA highlighted investment opportunities in Dubai's healthcare sector , supported by a range of government incentives designed to attract investors. The authority reaffirmed its commitment to providing cutting-edge, sustainable, and high-quality healthcare services , ensuring the sector's continued growth and ability to meet future population demands.