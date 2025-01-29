Bitwise Seeks SEC Approval For Dogecoin ETF Amid Growing Interest In Memecoin Investments

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post)

Bitwise Asset Management has formally submitted a registration statement to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a spot exchange-traded fund . This move positions Bitwise alongside other asset managers aiming to capitalize on the burgeoning interest in cryptocurrencies, particularly those associated with internet culture, known as“memecoins.”

The filing, submitted on January 28, 2025, marks a significant step in Bitwise's strategy to expand its offerings. The proposed would provide investors with exposure to Dogecoin, a digital asset that has garnered attention for its volatility and strong community following. This initiative follows Bitwise's earlier applications for ETFs linked to other cryptocurrencies, including XRP and Solana.

The SEC's decision on Bitwise's Dogecoin ETF application will be closely watched, as it could set a precedent for future approvals of cryptocurrency-based investment products. The regulatory body has previously approved ETFs for more established cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, but the approval of a Dogecoin ETF would represent a significant expansion into the memecoin sector.

The growing interest in memecoins has led several asset managers to seek approval for related ETFs. Rex Financial and Osprey Funds have filed with the SEC to create ETFs focused on the $TRUMP coin and other memecoin-based assets. These developments highlight the increasing demand for investment vehicles that offer exposure to the diverse and rapidly evolving cryptocurrency market. Despite the enthusiasm surrounding these investment products, there are concerns about the speculative nature of memecoins. Bryan Armour from Morningstar has criticized such instruments, likening them to gambling rather than investment. The high volatility and lack of intrinsic value in many memecoins contribute to the skepticism among traditional investors and financial analysts. The outcome of these ETF filings will test the SEC's approach to digital assets under its current leadership. The regulatory climate is evolving, with some anticipating a more crypto-friendly stance from the SEC. However, the commission has historically been cautious regarding the approval of investment products linked to cryptocurrencies, especially those with less established track records.