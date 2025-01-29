Israel's UNRWA Ban In East Jerusalem Sparks International Concern

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post)

Israel has mandated the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees to cease all operations in East Jerusalem by January 30, 2025. This directive compels to vacate its premises and halt services that tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees depend on, including education and healthcare. The Israeli government, citing allegations of UNRWA staff involvement in activities, enacted a law in October prohibiting the agency's operations within its jurisdiction. Israeli Ambassador Danny Danon confirmed the cessation of collaboration with UNRWA, asserting that the agency's presence is no longer tenable.

UNRWA's Commissioner-General, Philippe Lazzarini, has expressed grave concerns over the ban, warning of disastrous consequences for Palestinian refugees. He emphasized that the move contradicts international law obligations, as Israel is bound by the General Convention on Privileges and Immunities of the United Nations. Lazzarini stated,“This order is in contradiction to international law obligations of UN member states including the State of Israel.”

The United States, under President Donald Trump's administration, has endorsed Israel's decision. A U.S. official criticized UNRWA for what they described as exaggerating the law's effects, aligning with Israel's longstanding accusations against the agency. These allegations include claims of anti-Israel bias and suspicions of staff affiliations with Hamas, which UNRWA has consistently denied.

The ban's implementation threatens to disrupt essential services in Gaza and the West Bank, regions where UNRWA plays a crucial role in providing aid, health, and education services. The agency's potential withdrawal raises concerns about the exacerbation of the already dire humanitarian situation in these areas. Critics argue that the absence of UNRWA could lead to increased instability and suffering among Palestinian refugees. See also Syria's New Authorities Target Rebels in Escalating Crackdown Israel has indicated plans to replace UNRWA's services with other organizations, particularly the United Nations Development Programme . However, details on how these services will be transitioned and the capacity of alternative organizations to fill the gap remain unclear. The international community is closely monitoring the situation, with many expressing apprehension about the potential humanitarian impact of the ban.