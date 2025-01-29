Monkey Tilt And Complex Bring High-Stakes Excitement To New Orleans During The Big Game With A $1M Jackpot!

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Attendees will have the chance to crack the Monkey Tilt vault to win cash, enjoy food from top NOLA restaurants, and experience live musical performances

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a new collaboration, Monkey Tilt , the leading brand in gaming with a soon-to-launch product in the US, and Complex , the definitive for global youth culture and lifestyle, are joining forces to deliver an epic activation during the Big Game weekend in New Orleans. This unique experience will fuse innovation, competition, and creativity, making Monkey Tilt the center of culture and excitement. There will be food, fashion, and a chance-of-a-lifetime opportunity to win a $1,000,000 jackpot.

The centerpiece of this activation will be hosted at the Family Style Food Festival NOLA Experience at StudioBE, located at 2941 Royal Street, New Orleans, LA. Attendees will immerse themselves in an unforgettable mix of high-energy gaming, a curated food experience, limited streetwear releases, and live entertainment. The space will feature:



T he Monkey Tilt Vault Challenge - Win a $1M Jackpot! : The high-stakes Vault Challenge takes center stage as guests put their skills and luck to the test as they attempt to crack the vault for a chance to win incredible prizes-including exclusive Monkey Tilt merchandise and the ultimate grand prize: an out-of-this-world $1 million jackpot! Are you ready to take on the Vault Challenge?



Tilt Truck : The Tilt Truck isn't just a vehicle-it's a fully immersive experience crafted for fans to connect, compete, and celebrate. Built by West Coast Customs, the Tilt Truck combines iconic craftsmanship with Monkey Tilt's vision for the future of gaming and entertainment. This fully customized truck, packed with state-of-the-art features, sets a new benchmark for interactive gaming experiences. It delivers unforgettable thrills and high-energy excitement, making every moment an adventure.



Live Sneaker Show Podcast : Adding to the excitement, Monkey Tilt's Founder, Sam Kiki, welcomes Complex's Sneaker Show Podcast live from the Monkey Tilt Truck. Featuring key partners like The Shoe Surgeon, the podcast will blend high-profile storytelling with Monkey Tilt's culture-defining impact.



Exclusive Capsule Collection : Monkey Tilt and leading streetwear brand Bricks & Wood will debut a limited-edition, co-branded capsule collection inspired by NOLA, and the electrifying energy of the Big Game. These exclusive pieces will be available onsite and online via Complex Shop on February 8, offering fans a chance to own a piece of this cultural moment.

New Orleans' Best Restaurants & Bars: Family Style Food Festival , the pioneering festival applauded for its curated lineup of the best chefs and restaurants will touch down in the Big Easy for the very first time on Saturday, February 8th, for the Big Game weekend. Hosted by locally renowned artist, Brandan "BMIKE" Odums, the New Orleans line-up will showcase the hottest local cuisine including: Commander's Palace, Li'l Dizzy's Cafe, Cane & Table, Mister Mao, Chicken's Kitchen, Dooky Chase's Restaurant, Acamaya, Hot Stuff!, Ms. Linda The Yakamein Lady, Turkey and the Wolf, Ben & Jerry's and more.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet Sam Kiki, Monkey Tilt's CEO and founder, who will share his vision for revolutionizing the gaming and betting experience. "This exclusive activation offers attendees a chance to experience the innovation, rewards, and culture-defining excitement that Monkey Tilt always brings to the table," said Kiki. "Our partnership with Complex sets the stage for a new era of entertainment and connection."

"Complex has always been at the forefront of culture, constantly finding new and innovative ways to connect with our audience," says Kirsten Atkinson, Global Head of Brand Partnerships, Complex. "Partnering with Monkey Tilt, a true pioneer in online gaming, allows us to push boundaries and deliver a groundbreaking experience during one of the biggest weekends in sports. By giving fans the chance to win a life-changing $1 million jackpot, we're not just creating unforgettable moments-we're giving back to our community in a meaningful way. This is what it means to lead the cutting edge of partnerships, blending culture, sports, and entertainment seamlessly."

We'd love to have you join us! Discover everything Monkey Tilt has to offer during the Big Game weekend. To RSVP for the festival, please visit:

To schedule a tour of the Tilt Truck attend the event, or arrange an interview with Sam Kiki, please contact:

Media Contact:

Steve Hirsch

Hirsch Leatherwood

[email protected]

914-844-4978

Anna Miya

Complex PR AOR

[email protected]

About Monkey Tilt

Monkey Tilt's mission is to redefine how the world engages with gaming, leveraging the power of blockchain to enhance every aspect of the player experience. Monkey Tilt is more than gaming and entertainment -it's a lifestyle brand that spans from fashion to media.

About Complex

Complex is the definitive platform for global youth culture and music lifestyle, seamlessly integrating cutting-edge content, commerce and live experiences with unparalleled scale.

Whether through video, long-form text, or social media, Complex tells stories of streetwear and style, music, sports, art and beyond. Its content engages in a dynamic conversation with the audience, reflecting and shaping the zeitgeist of convergence culture.

A powerful media juggernaut paired with a curated marketplace, Complex is redefining the way fans interact with their favorite brands and artists and reshaping the future of digital culture and commerce. Complex's strategic partnership with Universal Music Group will deliver unparalleled experiences and exclusive collaborations to passionate music fans.

About Family Style

Founded in 2019, Family Style is a family-oriented food festival that brings people together through the collective love of food. Known for mixing food and fashion, Family Style connects the best brands and the tastiest restaurants to create limited one-of-a-kind collaborative food and merchandise items exclusively available at our events.

