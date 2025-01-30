Stampede claims 30 lives at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj

(MENAFN) At least 30 people were killed in a stampede early Wednesday morning during the Maha Kumbh Mela, the largest Hindu festival in India. According to Vaibhav Krishna, a senior police officer, 90 others were injured in the incident. He confirmed that 25 of the deceased had been identified, and he reassured the public that the situation was now under control.



The stampede occurred as thousands of pilgrims, eager to bathe in the sacred river confluence, struggled to find space and attempted to push past barricades. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath provided further details in a televised address, explaining that the chaos erupted when people rushed to take a holy dip during one of the most significant days of the festival, Mauni Amavasya.



The Maha Kumbh Mela, held in Prayagraj, began earlier this month and is expected to draw over 400 million people over six weeks. Mauni Amavasya, which falls on Wednesday, is one of the festival's peak days, with authorities anticipating up to 100 million attendees on this day alone.



The festival, which is celebrated every 12 years along the riverbanks of Prayagraj, is a major religious event for Hindus. This year's event, running from January 13 to February 26, takes place in the holy city of Prayagraj, formerly known as Allahabad, where the Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati rivers meet at the Triveni Sangam.

