Canadian Prime Minister promises robust response if US imposes tariffs

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau issued a warning that his is preparing a robust and unified response if the US imposes tariffs on Canadian goods. In a post on X, Trudeau revealed that he had discussed the matter with provincial leaders, emphasizing that the proposed 25 percent blanket tariffs on all imports from Canada, announced by US President Donald Trump, would have widespread consequences for all regions in Canada.



Trudeau, who recently resigned as both the prime minister and Liberal Party leader, explained that government officials are working tirelessly to prevent the tariffs from coming into effect. The Liberal Party is set to choose a new leader on March 9. Despite the political transition, the focus remains on resolving this trade dispute.



The prime minister further stressed that the government is prepared to issue a strong, coordinated national response if the tariffs are enforced. His comments reflect the seriousness of the situation, which could impact key sectors of the Canadian economy. Trudeau assured that the Canadian government is taking all necessary steps to protect the country's interests.



US President Trump has repeatedly threatened to impose tariffs on imports from both Canada and Mexico, using concerns over illegal immigration and drug trafficking as the rationale behind the move. These tariffs could severely affect Canada's trade relations with its largest neighbor.

