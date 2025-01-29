Elegant And Private Estate Within Prestigious Miami Crescent In Hong Kong To Auction Via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

House 1, Miami Crescent, 328 Fan Kam Road | Fanling, New Territories, Hong Kong

Designer home steps from Fanling Course in gated Miami Crescent

Lush private garden, rooftop terrace, and balcony for outdoor living

Bespoke interiors with artisanal furniture and global design touches

Resort-style amenities and 24-hour professional security

The property will auction in cooperation with Eva Fung of List Sotheby's International Realty, Hong Kong

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A rare property, House 1, 328 Fan Kam Road , located within the prestigious Miami Crescent development in New Territories, Hong Kong, China, is heading to auction next month via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions . The designer home, featuring a fusion of modern luxury and lush countryside living, offers a coveted retreat in one of Hong Kong's most exclusive real estate markets. Listed for HKD$29.8 million, the property will be offered in cooperation with Eva Fung of List Sotheby's International Realty, Hong Kong. Starting bids are expected between HKD$6.6 million and HKD$15.4 million, with bidding scheduled to open on 11 February and culminating on 25 February during a live auction at The Ritz-Carlton in Dubai.

Situated just steps from the world-renowned Hong Kong Golf Club, Fanling Course, the designer residence blends modern luxury with the tranquility of Hong Kong's lush countryside. Boasting high ceilings, glass walls, skylights, and an open floorplan, the home is thoughtfully designed to maximize natural light and create a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor living spaces. Bespoke furnishings, artisanal light fixtures, and refined finishes sourced from around the globe elevate the interiors, offering a sophisticated yet inviting atmosphere.

“The seamless integration of bespoke design elements, coupled with the tranquil and private setting of the Miami Crescent, truly sets this home apart,” said Fung.“We're excited to bring this magnificent property to the world stage, offering discerning buyers the rare opportunity to secure a home that epitomizes the finest in Hong Kong luxury living.”

The expansive living and dining areas flow effortlessly into an L-shaped private garden, while a spacious balcony provides the perfect setting for al fresco dining. Two state-of-the-art open kitchens, one in the living room and another in the dining space, are equipped with top-tier appliances, including a retractable hood, catering to both casual and formal entertaining. The primary suite spans the top level, featuring a private terrace, dual walk-in closets, and a Greece-inspired spa bath, creating a personal retreat within the home. The second ensuite bedroom also enjoys balcony access, further enhancing the residence's indoor-outdoor lifestyle.

Additional features include a glass-enclosed utility area and a private garage accommodating 1-2 cars. The Miami Crescent community offers 24-hour professional security, a clubhouse with a landscaped swimming pool, and high-standard management services, ensuring both privacy and resort-style living.

Joyce Lee, Director of Business Development at Sotheby's Concierge Auctions, added,“The Hong Kong real estate market is incredibly competitive, and we're excited to provide a new way for buyers to access such a rare gem. Miami Crescent offers an unparalleled lifestyle, and this auction represents a rare opportunity to acquire a truly exceptional home.”

Fanling, located in the New Territories of Hong Kong, is a hidden gem blending natural beauty, cultural heritage, and modern convenience. Surrounded by lush green hills and picturesque landscapes, the area offers countless opportunities for outdoor enthusiasts, from hiking trails at Wu Tip Shan and Lung Yeuk Tau Heritage Trail to relaxing at Fanling Golf Club. A short 15-minute drive leads to the China border and the charming Tai Po, where visitors may enjoy waterfront dining, bustling local markets, and the Tai Po Mega Mall. For fine dining, notable restaurants like Michelin-recommended Chan Hon Kee serve up traditional Hong Kong delicacies. Commuters benefit from the Fanling MTR Station, offering swift connections to the heart of Hong Kong. With easy access to schools, shopping, and renowned outdoor attractions, Fanling combines the tranquility of countryside living with vibrant urban convenience.

Images of the property can be viewed here . All photo credits should be provided to Sotheby's International Realty Hong Kong.

House 1, Miami Crescent, 328 Fan Kam Road is available for private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding towards new homes built for families in need.

Property and opportunity details provided by seller or others; buyer to verify. Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's best luxury real estate auction marketplace, with state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby's brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback HomesTM, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.

About Sotheby's International Realty

Sotheby's International Realty was founded in 1976 as a real estate service for discerning clients of Sotheby's auction house. Today, the company's global footprint spans more than 1,100 offices located in 83 countries and territories worldwide, including 48 company-owned brokerage offices in key metropolitan and resort markets. In February 2004, Anywhere Real Estate Inc. entered a long-term strategic alliance with Sotheby's, the operator of the auction house. The agreement provided for the licensing of the Sotheby's International Realty name and the development of a franchise system. The franchise system is comprised of an affiliate network, where each office is independently owned and operated. Sotheby's International Realty supports its affiliates and agents with a host of operational, marketing, recruiting, educational and business development resources. Affiliates and agents also benefit from an association with the venerable Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. For more information, visit .

The affiliate network is operated by Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC, and the company owned brokerages are operated by Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. Both entities are subsidiaries of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services. Both Sotheby's International Realty Affiliates LLC and Sotheby's International Realty, Inc. fully support the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act.

###

Kari Hegarty

BerlinRosen

+1 845-548-9216

email us here

328 Fan Kam Road | New Territories, Hong Kong, China

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.