Defense Forces Act To Prevent Tactical Setback Near Pokrovsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian focused their main efforts on the Pokrovsk sector yesterday. The defense forces are taking measures to prevent the deterioration of the tactical situation there.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported in Telegram by the spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn.

“Over the past day, the enemy's main attack efforts were concentrated on the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy conducted active offensive actions in the areas of Vodiane Druhe, Yelizavetivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Sukhyi Yar, Serhiivka, Udachne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Oleksiivka, Dachne and Ulakly. Heavy fighting continued in Lysivtsi, Zelene, Shevchenko, Novovasylivtsi, Nadiivka and Yantarne. Defense forces are inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy. Measures are being taken to prevent deterioration of the tactical situation,” said Voloshyn.

According to him, in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy conducted assault operations in Vovchansk and Starytsia, but suffered losses and retreated.

In the Kupiansk sector, enemy attacks were aimed at Ukrainian positions in the areas of Petropavlivka, Nova Kruhlyakivka and Bohuslavka. The occupants tried to use armored vehicles to support their offensive near Pishchane. As a result of fire, an enemy tank was destroyed, and the rest of the armored personnel carriers were damaged. The enemy abandoned further attacks.

In addition, in the Lyman sector, enemy assault groups attacked the positions of the Defense Forces near Novosergiyivka, Novoyehorivka and in the Serebriansky forest. The tactical situation was not allowed to deteriorate.

According to the spokesperson, in the Siversk sector, the Defense Forces destroyed enemy vehicles and armored vehicles.

“The enemy was actively using motorized and armored vehicles to break through our defense in the Northern sector. The enemy's attacks were aimed at our positions in Bilohorivka, near Verkhnekamianske and Ivano-Daryivka. Our artillerymen and UAV pilots resulted in two Russian tanks, ten armored personnel carriers and six motorcycles being destroyed and damaged,” noted the spokesman.

According to Voloshyn, in the Kramatorsk sector, the enemy stormed the fortifications of the Defense Forces in Chasiv Yar, near Bila Hora and Dyliyivka. The fiercest fighting took place in Chasiv Yar, where the occupants fired 215 artillery shells. At the same time, the enemy was trying to evacuate its armored vehicles, which had been damaged earlier, and the wounded. Two Russian armored personnel carriers and an infantry fighting vehicle were destroyed as a result of the fire.

In the Toretsk sector, fighting continued near Dachne and in the urban area of Toretsk. In the area of Leonidivka, Ukrainian troops destroyed two armored personnel carriers and three enemy vehicles used by the Russians to break through our defense. Measures are underway to identify and destroy the remnants of the occupants' assault groups, the spokesman said.

In addition, in the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy conducted assault operations near Kostiantynopil and Ulakla. Near Rozlyv, the enemy used equipment to deliver personnel to the frontline positions. As a result of fire damage, two armored personnel carriers and four Russian buggies were destroyed. The remnants of the landing party returned to the original area.

As Ukrinform reported, the total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to January 29, 2025 amounted to about 834,670 people, including another 1,670 people over the past day.