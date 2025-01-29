Palestinian Presidency Deplores Israeli Occupation UNRWA Ban - Spokesman

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has condemned a new Israeli law banning UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) operations in East Jerusalem, the West and the Gaza Strip, his spokesman said Wednesday.

The Israeli move risks further "escalating" the unrest in the region through undermining the services the UN aid agency provides some six million Palestinian refugees, Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a statement, holding Israel accountable for the repercussions that could potentially follow.

In October 2024, Israel's parliament unanimously voted in favor of legislation aiming to impose a ban on the works of the UN agency aiding the Palestinians. (end)

