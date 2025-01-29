Federal representatives included in Trump investigations get booted

(MENAFN) The U.S. Department of Justice has dismissed more than a dozen officials involved in criminal investigations against former President Donald Trump. The firings, which took place on Monday, were ordered by Acting Attorney General James McHenry, who cited a lack of trust in these officials' ability to carry out the president's agenda. Among those removed were prosecutors who worked under Special Counsel Jack Smith, who previously led inquiries into Trump’s handling of classified documents and his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. Although criminal charges were filed against Trump, the cases were closed after his victory in the November election due to regulations that prevent prosecuting a sitting president.



Smith, appointed in 2022 to oversee the Justice Department’s investigation into Trump, resigned before Trump’s inauguration, despite the former president's vow to dismiss him immediately. These dismissals follow Trump’s long-standing criticisms of the Justice Department, which he has accused of being politically biased against him. Critics of the firings argue that they undermine the Justice Department’s independence, with former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance calling the move “anti-rule of law” and a threat to democracy. However, supporters believe the administration has the right to appoint officials who align with its policies, with Trump’s nominee for Attorney General, Pam Bondi, echoing his claims of politically motivated investigations.



Many of those fired were experienced career prosecutors specializing in corruption and national security. A department official indicated that the dismissals were due to these individuals' roles in prosecuting Trump. This shakeup is part of a broader restructuring within the Justice Department, including the reassignment of senior officials to a new task force focused on enforcing immigration laws against sanctuary cities. An internal review of charges against Trump supporters involved in the January 6 Capitol protests is also underway.

