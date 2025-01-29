Growth Trends In The $11.8 Bn Mixed Flow Pumps Industry, 2025-2030: Expansion Of Water And Wastewater Treatment Projects In Urban And Rural Areas
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mixed Flow Pumps - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Mixed Flow Pumps was valued at US$9.6 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$11.8 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
The growth in the global mixed flow pumps market is driven by several factors, including advancements in pump technology and the increasing demand for efficient fluid management systems. The expansion of water and wastewater treatment projects in urban and rural areas is a major growth driver, as mixed flow pumps are essential for handling high-volume water transfer and flood control.
The rise of smart pumping solutions, featuring IoT-based monitoring and automation, has further bolstered demand by improving operational efficiency and reducing maintenance costs. In industrial sectors such as power generation, petrochemicals, and mining, the need for reliable and energy-efficient pumps is fostering adoption.
Additionally, government initiatives promoting sustainable water management and infrastructure development in emerging economies are creating new opportunities for market growth. Together, these factors are positioning mixed flow pumps as indispensable components across a variety of applications.
Scope of the Study
The report analyzes the Mixed Flow Pumps market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.
Segments
Configuration (Single-Stage Configuration, Multi-Stage Configuration); End-Use (Agriculture End-Use, Water & Wastewater End-Use, Construction & Building Services End-Use, Power Generation End-Use, Oil & Gas End-Use, Chemical End-Use, Other End-Uses).
Geographic Regions/Countries
World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.
Key Insights:
Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Single-Stage Mixed Flow Pumps segment, which is expected to reach US$7.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.9%. The Multi-Stage Mixed Flow Pumps segment is also set to grow at 4.1% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $2.6 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.2% CAGR to reach $2.3 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Report Features:
Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Ebara Corporation, Flowserve Corporation, Franklin Electric Co., Inc., Grundfos, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Key Questions Answered:
How is the Global Mixed Flow Pumps Market expected to evolve by 2030? What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market? Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period? How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Some of the 36 companies featured in this Mixed Flow Pumps market report include:
Ebara Corporation Flowserve Corporation Franklin Electric Co. Inc. Grundfos Kirloskar Brothers Ltd. Kubota Corporation Pentair PLC Ronak Pumps and Valves Pvt. Ltd. Sulzer Ltd. Xylem, Inc.
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 282
| Forecast Period
| 2024-2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $9.6 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $11.8 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 3.4%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Market Overview
Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations Mixed Flow Pumps - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024
Market Trends & Drivers
Growing Demand for Efficient Pumping Solutions in Water Treatment Drives Market Growth Increasing Use of Mixed Flow Pumps in Irrigation Applications Boosts Demand Expansion of Industrial Processes Requiring Versatile Pumping Solutions Propels Adoption Rising Investments in Infrastructure Development Fuels Mixed Flow Pump Market Advancements in Pump Design for Energy Efficiency Drive Innovation Demand for Mixed Flow Pumps in Flood Control and Drainage Applications Boosts Growth Surge in Oil and Gas Exploration Activities Fuels Market Expansion Increasing Focus on Sustainable Water Management Drives Mixed Flow Pump Adoption Technological Advancements in Smart Pump Systems Propel Market Opportunities Growth in Agricultural Activities Drives Demand for Durable Pumping Solutions Rising Use of Mixed Flow Pumps in Power Generation Applications Expands Market Potential Demand for Customizable and Modular Pump Designs Enhances Market Growth
