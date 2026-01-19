International Register Of Damages Receives 100,000 Applications From Ukrainians

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by Ukrinform with reference to the Register.

“The Register of Damage to Ukraine has received 100,000 applications from individuals for compensation for damage, losses, or bodily harm caused by the Russian Federation's aggression against Ukraine,” the report says.

It is noted that the submitted applications cover categories that are currently open, in particular death or injury, torture and sexual violence, forced displacement, damage or destruction of housing, as well as other forms of material and non-material damage.

Each claim received by the Registry is an officially submitted testimony of the damage suffered by a specific person as a result of the aggression and is the first step in the process of ensuring fair reparations for war victims. Behind each claim is a person whose loss has been formally submitted for consideration by an international mechanism.

"The receipt of 100,000 individual claims underscores both the scale of the damage caused by Russia's aggression and the level of trust in the Registry on the part of those who have decided to submit their claims. At the same time, this figure represents only a fraction of the damage caused, and a significantly higher number of claims is expected to be submitted as awareness grows and additional categories are opened. Each application received is processed with due care and is part of a process aimed at ensuring effective consideration and achieving future reparations," said Markiyan Klyuchkovsky, head of the Registry.

It is noted that the Registry accepts new applications daily. Individuals can submit them through the digital platform“Dія.” In case of technical or security restrictions, submission is possible later, when circumstances permit.

In the future, it is planned to open additional categories of applications, in particular for legal entities and the state. The Registry, established under the auspices of the Council of Europe, is the first element of an international compensation mechanism for Ukraine.

Defense forces block enemy buildup near Hryshyne in Pokrovsk agglomeration

As reported by Ukrinform, Greece became the 35th country to sign the convention on the establishment of an International Compensation Commission to consider claims for damages caused by Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

In The Hague, during an international conference organized by the Council of Europe and the Netherlands, a convention was signed on the establishment of an International Compensation Commission for Ukraine, which is part of the mechanism for compensating for damage caused by the Russian Federation's aggression.

The Register of Damage to Ukraine, established in 2023, collects and registers claims for compensation submitted by individuals, organizations, and state bodies in Ukraine. Forty-four states and the European Union have currently joined the Register. It has already received more than 80,000 claims in various categories.

Ukrinform photos can be purchased here.