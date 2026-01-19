Von Der Leyen Discusses Peace Efforts For Ukraine With US Congressmen

MENAFN - UkrinForm) She announced this on social media , according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“We discussed our shared efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine,” von der Leyen said.

She stressed that this process would benefit from close coordination between the EU and the US on security guarantees and the path to prosperity for Ukraine.

At the same time, the head of the European Commission discussed the issue of respect for Greenland's sovereignty.

“I also addressed the need to unequivocally respect the sovereignty of Greenland and of the Kingdom of Denmark. This is of utmost importance to our transatlantic relationship,” von der Leyen said.

She stressed that the European Union remains ready to continue close cooperation with the United States, NATO, and other allies in close cooperation with Denmark to promote common security interests.

The President of the European Commission separately stated that tariffs are contrary to the common interests of the US and the EU.

“We also discussed transatlantic trade and investment. They are a major asset for both the EU and US economies. Tariffs run counter to these shared interests,” von der Leyen said.

As reported by Ukrinform, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said amid harsh statements by the administration of US President Donald Trump about its intentions to establish control over Greenland that the EU remains committed to Arctic security interests and continues to support Denmark and Greenland.

Photo: Ursula von der Leyen