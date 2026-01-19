4Th National Human Rights Forum To Take Place On Tuesday

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The 4th National Human Rights Forum, organised by the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) in partnership with the Ministry of Interior, will kick off on Tuesday and run for two days, under the theme "Human Rights at the Heart of Drug Control: Challenges and Prospects for Sustainable Solutions."

The forum will be held in cooperation with the Ministries of Social Development and Family, Education and Higher Education, and Public Health, with the participation of the Public Prosecution, the National Planning Council, the National Cyber Security Agency, the Gulf Cooperation Council, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and other relevant official entities, in addition to the participation of specialised UN offices, civil society, and the media.

Holding the 4th edition of the forum comes within the context of the national interest in strengthening comprehensive drug prevention measures, to address growing global challenges and confront new patterns of drug-related crimes.

Secretary-General of the NHRC, HE Sultan bin Hassan Al Jamali stated that drug abuse and illicit trafficking are among the most serious challenges facing human rights worldwide.

His Excellency noted that organising this event reflects the Committee's firm belief in the importance of this issue and the need for concerted efforts to confront this scourge that threatens the world's youth.

Al Jamali pointed to the direct impact of drugs on the right to life, the right to mental and physical health, and the right to an adequate standard of living, among other rights, in addition to their negative effect on the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Secretary-General of the NHRC added that, in recognition of their negative impacts at the developmental, social, economic, political, and security levels, the United Nations (UN) has attached great importance to the issue of drug use and illicit trafficking.

Al Jamali added that the UN has worked to strengthen international standards to address emerging risks through the issuance of three main treaties, in addition to many other international instruments that constitute the cornerstone of the international drug control system.

His Excelleny praised the efforts of the State of Qatar in combating drugs, affirming that the country represents a living model of safety and the efficiency of measures in the field of drug control and prevention. This has contributed to the absence of any indications of risks related to drug abuse or trafficking in Qatar in international indicators.

HE the Secretary-General of the NHRC continued by noting that, despite this, global challenges require all countries to place the issue at the top of their priorities, given the expansion of activities by illicit drug trafficking networks in connection with the widening use of unethical applications of modern technology, and the growing erosion of the rule of law resulting from conflicts and instability in some regions of the world.

Al Jamali explained that this edition of the National Forum aims to strengthen a human rights-based approach in legislation, public policies, and various national measures related to combating drugs and the illicit use of psychotropic substances.

His Excellency added that the event focuses on establishing a platform for national dialogue among ministries, institutions, public authorities, civil society, and various stakeholders to review related challenges, efforts, measures, and national initiatives; enhance awareness and education about the dangers of drugs and psychotropic substances; and examine best practices and experiences in drug control at the national, regional, and international levels.

Consisting of eight sessions, the forum seeks to achieve a number of outcomes, including recommendations and proposals to be submitted to the relevant entities concerned with combating drugs, to strengthen prevention measures and adopt a comprehensive approach that places human rights at the core of public policies, legislation, and control programs. It also aims to establish a specialised awareness cell on the risks of drugs and to publish a book compiling speeches, academic papers, deliberations, and the forum's recommendations.