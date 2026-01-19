Teenage Girl Shot Dead In Foiled Abduction Bid In D.I. Khan

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

-->

A tragic incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Cantt Police Station in Dera Ismail Khan, where an armed man forcibly entered a house and attempted to abduct a 17-year-old girl. When she resisted, the suspect opened fire, killing the girl on the spot.

According to police sources, the victim's mother, 45-year-old Z. Bibi, wife of Sanaullah, of the Qureshi caste, a resident of Noor Abad Colony Ratta Kalachi and currently living in Arif Abad on Dyal Road near the bungalow of Javed Akbar Khan, lodged a complaint at Cantt Police Station.

As stated in the report, at around 9:00 am she was at home busy with household chores. At the time, her 11-year-old daughter was in the kitchen, her 17-year-old daughter was in one of the rooms of the house, and her 4-year-old son was also present at home.

Meanwhile, an armed masked man entered the house and went straight into the room where the 17-year-old girl was present. Hearing her screams, family members rushed to the spot and saw the suspect dragging the girl outside at gunpoint, warning them not to come closer. According to the report, the suspect attempted to kidnap the girl, and upon resistance, he fired directly at her and fled the scene.

After the shooting, the family rushed to help the girl, but she succumbed to her injuries on the spot. The victim's mother stated that her husband has been living in Dubai for the past four years for employment and that they have no enmity with anyone.

On the complaint of the victim's mother, Cantt Police have registered a case against an unknown armed suspect. Police said investigations are underway from various angles and efforts are being made to identify and arrest the accused.