403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Seven-Year Drought Ends in Morocco After Heavy Rainfall
(MENAFN) Morocco has emerged from a seven-year drought following unusually heavy rainfall and snowfall this winter, the government announced, signaling a dramatic improvement in the nation’s water reserves.
Addressing the House of Representatives in Rabat on Monday, Minister of Equipment and Water Nizar Baraka reported that rainfall between September 1 and January 12 reached 108 millimeters—around 95% higher than the same period last year and 17% above the long-term seasonal average.
“With these levels, we can say that Morocco has officially exited the drought years,” Baraka stated.
MoroccoWorldNews reported that the surge in precipitation significantly boosted dam storage levels. The national average of dam capacity climbed to roughly 46% from 31% in December, with total water reserves estimated at 7.7 billion cubic meters.
Several key reservoirs supplying urban centers and farmland neared full capacity, the minister said, with some dams recording fill rates between 80% and 100%. Baraka highlighted that the Sidi Mohammed Ben Abdellah dam was about 92% full, and water was being released to prevent overflow.
Snowfall also played a critical role in replenishing water resources. Baraka noted that snow initially covered 55,495 square kilometers of mountainous terrain.
Prior to this winter’s precipitation, Morocco’s reservoirs were severely depleted after consecutive years of below-average rainfall. Official statistics in late 2025 indicated that national dam reserves had fallen to roughly one-third of total capacity.
The prolonged drought had placed Morocco among the world’s most drought-affected regions. A report cited by media in July warned that chronically low water availability was increasing pressure on households, agriculture, and infrastructure, as repeated dry years drained groundwater and strained rural livelihoods.
In response to ongoing water stress, media reported in December that Morocco planned to expand desalination capacity to mitigate shortages, aiming to source 60% of drinking water from treated seawater by 2030.
Addressing the House of Representatives in Rabat on Monday, Minister of Equipment and Water Nizar Baraka reported that rainfall between September 1 and January 12 reached 108 millimeters—around 95% higher than the same period last year and 17% above the long-term seasonal average.
“With these levels, we can say that Morocco has officially exited the drought years,” Baraka stated.
MoroccoWorldNews reported that the surge in precipitation significantly boosted dam storage levels. The national average of dam capacity climbed to roughly 46% from 31% in December, with total water reserves estimated at 7.7 billion cubic meters.
Several key reservoirs supplying urban centers and farmland neared full capacity, the minister said, with some dams recording fill rates between 80% and 100%. Baraka highlighted that the Sidi Mohammed Ben Abdellah dam was about 92% full, and water was being released to prevent overflow.
Snowfall also played a critical role in replenishing water resources. Baraka noted that snow initially covered 55,495 square kilometers of mountainous terrain.
Prior to this winter’s precipitation, Morocco’s reservoirs were severely depleted after consecutive years of below-average rainfall. Official statistics in late 2025 indicated that national dam reserves had fallen to roughly one-third of total capacity.
The prolonged drought had placed Morocco among the world’s most drought-affected regions. A report cited by media in July warned that chronically low water availability was increasing pressure on households, agriculture, and infrastructure, as repeated dry years drained groundwater and strained rural livelihoods.
In response to ongoing water stress, media reported in December that Morocco planned to expand desalination capacity to mitigate shortages, aiming to source 60% of drinking water from treated seawater by 2030.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment