Zelensky: Russia Prepares New Massive Attack

2026-01-19 07:05:56
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) He announced this in an evening video address, according to Ukrinform.

“These days, we must remain very vigilant-Russia has prepared for a strike, a massive strike, and is waiting for the right moment to launch it,” he stressed.

The President also discussed additional monthly payments to energy workers with Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko.

"We agreed with Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko that the government would make the necessary decisions for energy workers this week. There should be additional monthly payments in this emergency situation – for each month – for those of our people who work directly on site after strikes, at accident sites – in repair crews. The state should be grateful to each and every one who ensures that Ukraine rebuilds what the Russians are destroying," the president said.

Read also: Zelensky holds meetings with Khmara and Maliuk, approves new SSU combat operation

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the command of the Ukrainian Air Force, together with the Ministry of Defense, will transform the system of countering“Shahed” drones against the backdrop of the difficult situation in the energy sector.

Photo: OP

