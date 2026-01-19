Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan's FM, Turkish Counterpart Discuss Regional Developments In Phone Call

2026-01-19 07:11:06
QNA

Amman: Jordan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Ayman Safadi discussed regional developments in a telephone call on Monday with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.

During the call, the two ministers also reviewed developments in the Gaza Strip and avenues for coordination on issues of mutual interest.

The Peninsula

