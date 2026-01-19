Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ice Blocks Clog Up Germany's Elbe River

2026-01-19 07:06:50
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) People in northern Germany flocked to the Elbe river Tuesday to marvel at giant Arctic-style ice floes that have clogged up a stretch of the waterway, creating a headache for shipping but delighting visitors.

The ice formed upstream in recent weeks during a cold snap that saw temperatures plummet to -15C. Icebreakers have since smashed through the ice, sending the floes downstream where they accumulated at a barrage at Geesthacht, near the river-port of Hamburg, said Tilman Treber from the federal navigation authority (WSV).

