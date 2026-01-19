Ice Blocks Clog Up Germany's Elbe River

The ice formed upstream in recent weeks during a cold snap that saw temperatures plummet to -15C. Icebreakers have since smashed through the ice, sending the floes downstream where they accumulated at a barrage at Geesthacht, near the river-port of Hamburg, said Tilman Treber from the federal navigation authority (WSV).

