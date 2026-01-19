Ukraine And Britain Agree On Systematic Exchange Of Weapons-Use Data

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Fedorov announced this on Telegram.

The ministers also agreed to strengthen cooperation in research and development (R&D) and to support innovative joint projects that yield practical results on the front lines.

They also discussed preparations for the Ramstein meeting, which is scheduled to take place next month.

During the conversation, Fedorov also outlined the key goals of his position. He named strengthening air defense as the number one priority.

approved appointment of Yelizarov as new deputy commander of Air Forc

Among other things, the newly appointed head of the Ministry of Defense thanked Britain for its“extremely effective security cooperation” within the framework of the Centennial Partnership Agreement. He separately noted the importance of the joint Octopus drone production project, which is already strengthening Ukraine's defense against Shahed-type drone attacks.

“The United Kingdom remains one of the key partners in strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities,” the minister stressed.

As reported by Ukrinform, on January 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported the President's nomination of Mykhailo Fedorov for the post of Minister of Defense.