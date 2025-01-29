EPS Demands Immediate Action Against Goons Who Chased Women At Midnight

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 29 (IANS) AIADMK General Secretary and Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) on Wednesday criticised the Stalin after a group of men in a car, bearing the ruling party's flag, allegedly chased and stopped another vehicle carrying women along East Coast Road (ECR).

Former Tamil Nadu Chief EPS has demanded that the government take swift action to arrest those involved in the incident and ensure proceedings without interference.

In a social post, Palaniswami said the men involved in the chasing incident were "affiliated" with the DMK, as their vehicle displayed its flag.

He also raised concerns over the delay in police action, questioning, "Is the DMK flag a license to commit crimes against women?"

Palaniswami also strongly criticised the Tamil Nadu Police for reportedly questioning the women about why they were out at night when they approached authorities to file a complaint.

"Is there no freedom for women to step out of their homes at night under Stalin's government?" he asked.

He further pointed out that Chief Minister M. K. Stalin was previously angered by questions regarding the "Who is that Sir?" controversy in the Anna University sexual assault case.

Taking a dig at CM Stalin, EPS asked, "What will he say about these 'Sirs'?"

Video footage of the incident, which has gone viral on social media, shows the terrifying chase. The women in the car, visibly frightened, managed to reach their home safely. However, the group of men in an SUV tailed them until they arrived at their residence. When the women's family members and neighbours noticed the commotion and gathered outside, the suspects sped away in their vehicle.

The disturbing video raises serious concerns about public safety, particularly for women.

In the footage, a car bearing the DMK flag is seen chasing a smaller vehicle before stopping it on the road.

The footage showed one of the men exiting the car and running toward the vehicle of the fair sex. The terrified women can be heard urging each other to keep the doors locked and not to step out. They also frantically tried to contact their relatives for help.

Traffic on the ECR was disrupted as the men's car was parked across the road, obstructing other vehicles. In another video, the women are seen reversing their car in an attempt to escape.

The video has triggered widespread outrage and condemnation from the public, with citizens demanding immediate action against the perpetrators.

The incident has intensified political tensions in Tamil Nadu, with the opposition accusing the ruling party of failing to protect women's safety.