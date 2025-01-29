Transition of power in U.S. following recent election proceeds without incident

(MENAFN) The transition of power in the U.S. following the recent election proceeded without incident, as the losing party adhered to the rule of law. However, under Donald Trump’s influence, norms have eroded, raising concerns about the smoothness of the 2028 presidential election. Trump, potentially defying constitutional limits, may either stay in power through a manufactured emergency or install his preferred successor in an authoritarian manner. Trump's attitude toward democracy is largely utilitarian. For him, democracy is merely a tool to attain power, both domestically and internationally. He has shown little interest in promoting democratic ideals, whether within the U.S. or abroad. Unlike past presidents who attempted to champion American democracy worldwide despite its flaws, Trump has focused solely on consolidating power, prioritizing corporate, presidential, and national control over democratic principles.



Trump's second inauguration speech highlighted his intent to strengthen American power rather than uphold democratic values, promising actions like lowering prices, refilling strategic reserves, and boosting U.S. military strength. His agenda revolves around national interests rather than the promotion of democracy on the global stage, leaving the task to other nations better equipped for it, such as South Korea and various European countries, who exhibit higher levels of civic engagement and lower economic inequality. The more pressing concern is how Trump will impact American democracy at home. A convicted criminal, Trump attempted to retain power after losing the 2020 election. His attempts to break the law and stay in office were serious enough to lead to potential conviction. His focus on winning the 2024 election, likely motivated by the need to avoid imprisonment, involved misleading tactics, distortions, and reliance on figures like Elon Musk to fund deceptive campaigns. Had Trump lost the 2024 election, he was fully prepared to sow division and claim the result was “stolen,” despite securing a narrow victory. With just 49.9% of the vote, his win marked the smallest margin in nearly six decades, underscoring the deep political divide and potential for further undermining democratic institutions.

