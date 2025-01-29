Negotiations surrounding prisoner exchange agreement, ceasefire in Gaza Strip advances

(MENAFN) Negotiations surrounding the prisoner exchange agreement and ceasefire in the Gaza Strip are advancing, with the third batch of the first phase expected to be implemented soon. According to Hamas, approximately 30 Palestinian prisoners sentenced to life, 20 with higher sentences, and 60 minors under the age of 19 will be released as part of this phase. Indirect talks between Hamas and Israel, facilitated by Egypt and Qatar and supported by the United States, are underway to outline the framework for the second phase of the agreement. This phase is anticipated to begin on the 16th day of the ceasefire. It appears that a potential meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in early February may help move this phase forward, with Trump's backing.



The second phase will focus on transitioning the ceasefire from temporary to sustainable and addressing the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. This would pave the way for the reconstruction of Gaza in the third phase of the agreement. The second phase will follow the six-week duration of the first ceasefire phase and will involve the gradual pullback of occupying forces from central Gaza and the return of displaced Palestinians to northern Gaza. This comes amid a shift in the stance of Israeli Minister Bezalel Smotrich, leader of the "Religious Zionism" party, who had previously threatened to leave the government if the war was not resumed after the first phase.



Meanwhile, a Hamas delegation in Cairo is discussing the details of the agreement's implementation in its three stages. The third batch of the first phase of the prisoner exchange is expected to take place by the end of this week, with the release of approximately 30 life-sentenced prisoners. Hamas has submitted a list of 25 living prisoners to be released, as part of the 33 prisoners to be freed in the first phase. Since the ceasefire began on January 19, 33 Israeli prisoners were set to be released in exchange for more than 1,900 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli custody. Hamas has already handed over 7 female prisoners, including 4 female soldiers, while Israel has released 290 Palestinian prisoners. The Palestinian Presidency has warned of the consequences of continued Israeli aggression, particularly the escalation in the West Bank, where recent attacks in Tulkarm have resulted in Palestinian martyrs and significant destruction of civilian infrastructure.

