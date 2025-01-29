15Th Kuwaiti Humanitarian Planeload Takes Off To Syria

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- The 15th Kuwaiti plane took off on Wednesday to Damascus International Airport with 40 tons of food and necessary relief material on board as part of the "Kuwait is by Your Side" campaign.

Director General of the Kuwait Zakat House, Dr. Majed Al-Azmi, affirmed to KUNA before takeoff that thanks to the lofty directives of the wise leadership in the country, official bodies continue to combine their efforts to send more diverse relief aid to support and assist our brothers in Syria until the situation there stabilizes.

Al-Azmi said that the aid comes in light of the urgent needs of the families there for basics such as food, medicine, shelter and winter supplies, noting that flour is one of the most important materials currently needed by the families and on which they depend mainly, as it was chosen in coordination and cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.

For his part, the Acting Deputy Director General of Zakat House for Resources and Media, Adel Al-Jari, said that Zakat House allocated about 100,000 Kuwaiti dinars as a first phase for relief trips, which came from donations from benefactors from Kuwait to support and assist the Syrian people.

This trip is the first for the Kuwaiti Zakat House, bringing the total Kuwaiti relief aid sent to Syria to date to 443 tons of various relief aid. (end)

