Convoys of returnees continue to flood central, northern parts of Gaza Strip

On the tenth day of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, convoys of returnees continue to flood the central and northern parts of the Gaza Strip, traveling through key streets like al-Rashid Street and Salah al-Din, following the Israeli Defense Forces' withdrawal from the Netzarim axis. This marks the second day of Gazans returning to their homes after nearly a year of displacement, when the Israeli military turned their homes and land into a wasteland, attempting to force them into permanent displacement. Despite knowing that 90% of their homes were destroyed, Gazans have chosen to return in large numbers, reaffirming their right to the land and their determination to stay. However, the return is not without hardship. Palestinians face immense challenges as they struggle to find the basic necessities of life, deliberately destroyed by the Israeli military during the last few months of the brutal war, which began on October 7, 2023, and continued for more than 15 months.



While Palestinians returning from the south to the north continue to stream back, their joy is overshadowed by the absence of essential services. For ten days, residents in northern Gaza have been without water sources, and there is no available space to set up shelter tents due to the rubble of destroyed homes. Humanitarian aid has also failed to reach the north. Families returning have been forced to set up tents in the streets and amidst the wreckage of their homes. Haitham Ansiou, who returned to Beit Hanoun over a week ago, explained the dire situation. He stated, "There are no necessities of life in the northern Gaza Strip," and emphasized that despite the challenges, families are returning because they consider their presence on the land as a victory over the occupation. Ansiou’s family, consisting of 15 members, set up a tent near the remains of their home and must transport water from over 10 kilometers away each day. He called for immediate assistance from the authorities to provide basic necessities, particularly water.



In Jabalia refugee camp, the al-Najjar family faces similar hardships, living in a tent near the ruins of their destroyed home. Majida al-Najjar, the mother, said, "Everything is difficult; we don’t have anything to help us survive." Despite optimism that the ceasefire would bring temporary housing or tents, the situation remains unchanged, with no access to basic supplies such as water, food, bedding, or even proper sanitation. The Ministry of Social Development in Gaza has called on those returning from the south to bring their own tents due to a shortage in the north. They are also urging international bodies to pressure Israel to allow the urgent entry of tents to provide shelter for the displaced.

