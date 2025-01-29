Mass Drone Scare In US: Donald Trump's Administration Reveals The Mystery - 'Not The Enemy, Authorized To Conduct...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The White House issued a clarification on Tuesday amid continued speculation about drone sightings over New Jersey. The remarks echo statements shared by the Joe Biden-led former administration amid a flurry of conspiracy theories - including some floated on the campaign trail by President Donald . The leader had previously suggested without citing evidence that the US military was willfully withholding information about the sightings.

“After research and study, the drones that were flying over New Jersey in large numbers were authorized to be flown by the FAA for research and various other reasons. Many of these drones were also hobbyists, recreational and private individuals that enjoy flying drones,” an official statement said.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt also described the remarks as a statement directly from the president .

Drone sightings over the past couple of months have sparked frenzied speculation - from buzz about alien invasions to worry about surveillance from foreign powers.

“For some reason they don't want to comment. And I think they'd be better off saying what it is if our military knows and our president knows. And for some reason they want to keep people in suspense,” Trump had said in December.

Alien invasion?

Local residents have described the drones as 'hovering over critical infrastructure sites such as water reservoirs, electric transmission lines, rail stations, police departments and military installations. The White House under Joe Biden as well as the Pentagon and other national security officials have repeatedly rebuffed those theories - saying that there's no evidence that the drones pose a security risk.