Tsurumi Australia Celebrates Five Years Of Innovation And Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) AUSTRALIA, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Tsurumi Australia is pleased to announce the celebration of its fifth anniversary, marking a milestone in its journey of bringing high-quality pump solutions to the Australian market. Since its official launch on January 29, 2020, the company has rapidly established itself as a reliable name in the mining, construction, and municipal sectors, despite facing unprecedented challenges such as the pandemic.



Under the leadership of Managing Director Michael Woolley, Tsurumi Australia has grown significantly. Michael, with over 20 years of managerial experience in construction and mining, was appointed by Tsurumi Japan in 2017 to spearhead the establishment of its Australian subsidiary. Drawing from his extensive industry knowledge, Michael worked from the ground up to secure business premises, establish partnerships, and assemble a skilled team.



Michael Woolley reflects on the company's progress, stating,“It has been an incredible journey to see Tsurumi Australia grow from an idea into a thriving business. Our vision has always been to expand our footprint and offer superior service to all our customers and distributors. We're proud of what we've achieved and excited about the future.”



The foundation of Tsurumi Australia coincided with global disruptions caused by COVID-19, which posed significant operational challenges. Despite these obstacles, the company achieved remarkable success, growing 300% in its first year. Strategic decisions, such as hiring Paul Romalis as Business Development Manager on the East Coast in June 2020, contributed to this success. Paul's efforts have since resulted in a 194% growth in the region, leading to his promotion to National Sales Manager.



As of 2025, Tsurumi Australia boasts a strong team of nine employees, including four Business Development Managers who serve every state and territory. The company continues to expand its product offerings, including the Avant range, which has gained traction in the municipal market. Its reach extends beyond Australia, with sales in Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and the Solomon Islands.



Additionally, Tsurumi Australia is also committed to giving back to the community. For three years, the company has sponsored the Belmont Junior Football Club, positively impacting the lives of young athletes.



Looking ahead, Tsurumi Australia aims to further strengthen its presence in the market, grow across all product groups, and maintain its reputation for exceptional customer service. Feedback from the 2024 survey highlighted the company's dedication to quality and reliability, reinforcing its position as a trusted partner in the industry.



Tsurumi Manufacturing, the parent company of Tsurumi Australia, celebrated its 100th anniversary in 2024. Founded in 1924, Tsurumi has built a global reputation for innovative and dependable pump solutions. Establishing the Australian subsidiary was part of its long-term vision to expand its global footprint and better serve local markets.



For more information about Tsurumi Australia and its range of products, please visit .



About Tsurumi Australia



Tsurumi Australia Pty Ltd, established in 2019, is the Australian subsidiary of Tsurumi Manufacturing Company Limited, a global leader in submersible pump technology since 1924. Specializing in durable and innovative pumping solutions, the company serves industries such as construction, mining, sewage, and wastewater management.



Known for its commitment to quality, Tsurumi Australia delivers tailored solutions supported by a dedicated team. Under the leadership of Managing Director Michael Woolley, the company has rapidly expanded its presence and aims to be a leading name in the Australian pump industry, providing exceptional service and reliable products.

