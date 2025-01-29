Multiple Raids In J & K's Rajouri In Connection With UAPA Cases
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Rajouri/Jammu- Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday conducted raids at 25 places here on the houses of terrorists operating from across the Line of Control, officials said.
The raids were carried out in different areas of the border district as part of the ongoing investigations into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against terrorists operating from Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), the officials said.
They said CRPF personnel assisted the police during the operation.
The houses of Iftikhar Hussain and his brother Mohd Parvaz were raided at Tundi Tarar near the town at around 9.50 am but nothing could be found during the searches lasting more than an hour, the officials said.
Another brother of the duo, Mohd Asgar alias“Billa” alias“Kaka”, is a terrorist who is operating from across the LoC, the officials said.
They said the searches are still continuing and further details are awaited.
The raids came a day after security forces conducted massive search operations at nearly two dozen places across Jammu as part of the strategy to wipe out terrorism from the region which was rocked by several terror attacks last year.
The combing operations in the high altitude areas and the forest belt along the LoC concluded without any contact with the terrorists, the officials said, adding the security forces have stepped up the anti-terrorist operations to ensure the terrorists could not utilise the winter to establish their bases.
