At Least Five People Injured In Occupation Drone Attack Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 29 (KUNA) - At least five people were when an drone targeted the town of Majdal Selm in southern Lebanon, said Lebanese Wednesday.

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Ministry of Health said in a statement that the total number of injuries from the occupation yesterday reached 36, six injured during citizens' attempts to enter their town Yaroun, 20 injured in the raid on Fawqa, and 10 injured in the raid on Zawtar.

The Israeli occupation forces are still present in a number of southern border towns, despite the ceasefire agreement coming into effect on November 27. (end)

