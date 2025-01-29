Azerbaijan Establishes Para-Karate Committee
Laman Ismayilova
A Para-Karate Committee has been created under the Azerbaijan
Karate Federation (AKF), Azernews reports.
This was announced at the general meeting of the Azerbaijan
Karate Federation. Renat Aliyev was elected as the chairman of the
committee.
In addition, a new appointment was made to the Judicial
Committee of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation. Jahangir Babayev has
been appointed as the head of the committee.
Founded in 1994, Azerbaijan Karate Federation is a full member
of the World Karate Federation (WKF) and European Karate Federation
(EKF).
Over the past few years, Azerbaijan's karate fighters have been
the winners of the prestigious international tournaments, European
and World Championships.
The list of strong national karate fighters includes five-time
World Champion Rafael Aghayev, Europe Champions Abdulkarimov
Parviz, Aghasiyev Jeyhun, Madadov Rustam, Ildirimzade Fayyaz,
Aliyev Niyazi and Asiman Gurbanlı, bronze medalist of European
Championship Ilaha Gasımova, Atayev Amal, Jafarov Yusif, Atamov
Shahin, Huseynov Rashad and others.
