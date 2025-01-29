Azerbaijan Establishes Para-Karate Committee

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A Para-Karate Committee has been created under the Azerbaijan Karate Federation (AKF), Azernews reports.

This was announced at the general meeting of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation. Renat Aliyev was elected as the chairman of the committee.

In addition, a new appointment was made to the Judicial Committee of the Azerbaijan Karate Federation. Jahangir Babayev has been appointed as the head of the committee.

Founded in 1994, Azerbaijan Karate Federation is a full member of the World Karate Federation (WKF) and European Karate Federation (EKF).

Over the past few years, Azerbaijan's karate fighters have been the winners of the prestigious international tournaments, European and World Championships.

The list of strong national karate fighters includes five-time World Champion Rafael Aghayev, Europe Champions Abdulkarimov Parviz, Aghasiyev Jeyhun, Madadov Rustam, Ildirimzade Fayyaz, Aliyev Niyazi and Asiman Gurbanlı, bronze medalist of European Championship Ilaha Gasımova, Atayev Amal, Jafarov Yusif, Atamov Shahin, Huseynov Rashad and others.