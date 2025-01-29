Ukrainian Forces Down 29 Russian Drones, 14 More Veer Off Course

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the evening of January 28, Ukrainian defense forces have shot down 29 drones launched by Russian to attack Ukraine, with 14 additional UAVs veering off course and failing to reach their targets.

The Ukrainian Air Force announced this via the Telegram messaging app, according to Ukrinform.

Starting at 19:30 on January 28, the enemy launched 57 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types from multiple directions, including Kursk, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russia), as well as an Iskander-M ballistic missile fired from Chauda (Crimea).

To counter the assault, Ukraine deployed anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire teams from the Air Force and Defense Forces.

Retro car museum mauled in Russian drone attack

As of 09:30 on January 29, Ukrainian forces had intercepted and destroyed 29 Shahed drones and other UAVs across the Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk, and Odesa regions.

Fourteen enemy simulator drones deviated from their intended paths.

The attack caused damage in the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kyiv and Sumy regions.