Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Belarus On Re-Election
Date
1/29/2025 5:05:34 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Wednesday a cable to the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, congratulating him on re-election.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished the president good health, his country and people further progress and prosperity. (pick up previous)
aa
MENAFN29012025000071011013ID1109142658
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.