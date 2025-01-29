عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Belarus On Re-Election

Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Belarus On Re-Election


1/29/2025 5:05:34 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Wednesday a cable to the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, congratulating him on re-election.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished the president good health, his country and people further progress and prosperity. (pick up previous)
aa


MENAFN29012025000071011013ID1109142658


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search