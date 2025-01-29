Dr. Moudhi Al-Humoud: State Appreciation Award Augments Responsibility, Encourages Efforts

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Interview by Shahad Kamal

KUWAIT, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- Dr. Moudhi Al-Humoud, Member of Abdullah Al-Salem University's Founding Board, stated that the honor of winning the state's appreciation award augments sense of responsibility and encourages work in serving the country, sharing expertise and empowering the youth.

Al-Humoud, who won the state's appreciation award for social services in 2024 for her exceptional contributions in field of academia and her notable role in education, sat down with Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) for an interview on Wednesday.

She voiced her pride and gratitude for this recognition and for the appreciation of all those who worked diligently for the service of the homeland.

She said this is part of a whole chain of numerous times Kuwait provided great opportunities whether through receiving education or working in the field, as she served as Minister of Education and oversaw establishment of second public university.

She talked of her passion for education and academia, since she graduated from university as an honor student with a degree of Business Administration, and sought to attain higher degrees of masters and PhD.

She went on from then to teach at KU, moved up the ranks until she became vice president of the university and president of open Arab university.

Dr. Al-Humoud touched on her interest in social and volunteer work, especially concerning women right and empowerment within the workspace, saying she able to provide her services through her work as Education Minister and Minister of Residential Affairs and State Minister of Planning.

Al-Humoud stated that given the choice, she would choose to advance education in all its stages and establish a strong foundation for active development, ensuring a better future and achieving strategic goals, as Kuwait deserves to be at the forefront.

Al-Humoud, who has participated in multiple councils and committees, highlighted the importance of women empowerment, noting that the challenges facing women are numerous, whether in the workplace, social services, or other fields.

She pointed out that with the opening of job opportunities and the political leadership's trust, Kuwaiti women have achieved many successes, making them more involved in all fields, including both professional and political decision-making.

She also stressed the need to empower people with disabilities by ensuring education, training, and job opportunities, as well as recognizing their skills and potential.

Al-Humoud highlighted the significance of participating in volunteer work as much as possible, as it helps shape a positive and constructive character within society.

She also stressed that self-confidence and perseverance are key to success, and failure is a motivations for future achievements in life and career. (end)

