Allergan Aesthetics Launches New AA Signature Program At IMCAS 2025 To Redefine Patient-Centric, Multimodal Treatment Plans

AA Signature provides an innovative approach to planning that focuses on patient outcomes

NORTH CHICAGO, Ill., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to growing demand for personalized, patient-centric aesthetic solutions1,2, Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie Company, is proud to unveil the new AA Signature program, an innovative approach to treatment planning harnessing the power of Allergan Aesthetics' advanced product portfolio to address patient needs and treat for outcomes.

With 8 in 10 patients proceeding with treatment following holistic consultation, this research3+ highlights the power of combining high-quality products to achieve bespoke signature looks. The AA Signature program provides HCPs with advanced training and education modules that harness the potential of Allergan Aesthetics' facial product portfolio.

Program Highlights:

Launching Internationally at IMCAS World Congress 2025, the AA Signature approach focuses on key patient needs frequently seen in clinical practice. Following the launch, more signature looks and approaches using the product portfolio will be gradually introduced around the world* to reflect new trends, products and indications, and to treat different areas of the face. The new AA Signature program addresses different needs, including:

Delivering results through multimodal excellence

The AA Signature program stems from compelling research demonstrating the benefits of holistic treatments. Clinics utilizing treatment plans addressing multiple areas of the face see a 68% higher retention rate compared to those that focus on one area per treatment10%. By integrating Allergan Aesthetics' advanced facial portfolio, the AA Signature program aims to empower HCPs to deliver holistic, personalized treatment plans, while maximizing patient satisfaction and loyalty.10

As the Allergan Aesthetics portfolio continues to expand, the AA Signature approach supports HCPs with the combination use of products to maximize the treatment options available. The AA Signature program offers HCPs cutting-edge training and tools to meet the demands of an increasingly diverse aesthetic environment, ensuring they are equipped to deliver the best possible natural looking results patient's desire.

"The AA Signature program addresses the rising demand for a holistic treatment approach and leverages our advanced product portfolio, providing HCPs with access to expert opinions, business support, and comprehensive educational programs - including consumer-focused and AMI-led provider training - that align with individual patient aesthetic goals," said Mark Wilson, SVP Head of International Commercial, Allergan Aesthetics .

We advise HCPs to contact their local Allergan Aesthetics representative to find out if the AA Signature program is available in their country.

Notes to Editors

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at .

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit. .

Forward-Looking Statements

Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, and changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.