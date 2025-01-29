BJP's Jaiswal Expresses Sorrow Over Maha Kumbh Stampede

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 29 (IANS) Bihar BJP President Dilip Kumar Jaiswal has expressed his deep concern over the tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj that resulted in several deaths and left many injured, calling it an extremely sorrowful incident.

Speaking to IANS, Jaiswal extended his condolences to the families of the and praised the arrangements made by the Uttar Pradesh government, while also acknowledging that the overwhelming crowd caused the unfortunate tragedy.

"The Kumbh incident is very tragic, and may God grant peace to the souls of those who lost their lives. The Uttar Pradesh government made very good arrangements, but due to the crowd of millions, such an incident occurred," Jaiswal said, recognising the massive turnout that contributed to the chaos despite the best efforts of the authorities.

In a separate remark, Jaiswal took a sharp jab at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, criticising his political behaviour and said he lacks political clarity.

"People say about Rahul Gandhi that this man's development should be at a certain level, but what is supposed to develop in his body has not developed. He keeps hugging Kejriwal sometimes and then abuses him at other times," he said.

Jaiswal also took the opportunity to defend the religious significance of the Maha Kumbh, pointing out that while the Congress had mocked religious practices, "do they mock Haj?"

He further noted that the BJP does not criticise people's religious beliefs, unlike some of the remarks from Congress leaders in the past. His party respected people's faiths, including their pilgrimage to religious sites like Haj.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks have sparked strong reactions from Hindu groups and individuals who view the Kumbh as a deeply revered spiritual tradition.

Kharge during the Mhow rally, questioned whether taking a dip in the Ganga could remove poverty or solve issues like hunger, unemployment, and education.

Kharge said,“Does taking a dip in the Ganga River remove poverty? Do the people get food? Children are dying of hunger and are not going to school. The labourers are not getting wages. On the other hand, there is competition among BJP leaders to take a dip in the Ganga River. They are spending thousands of rupees to take a plunge in competitions. Such people will not do any good to the country.”