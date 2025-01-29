Restoration Of Persian Scholar Nasir Khusraw's Tomb Completed In Badakhshan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Department of Information and Culture of Badakhshan Province has announced the completion of the restoration and renovation project of the ancient tomb of Hakim Nasir Khusraw, Persian scholar, in the Yimgan district of the province.

Zabihullah Amiri, the Head of Information and Culture in Badakhshan, stated on Sunday, December, 8 that“The historical site of Nasir Khusraw's tomb in the Hazrat Sayyid region of Yimgan district, which had been in a state of ruin due to both natural and human-made factors, has been restored and renovated according to standards.”

He clarified that the restoration of this tomb was completed within four months with financial and technical assistance from the Aga Khan Foundation.

Amiri added:“During the extensive restoration, various parts of the tomb, including windows, doors, walls, domes, plasterwork, pavement, rooms called 'Langer Khana' (guesthouse), bathrooms, and columns, were renovated using local materials and walnut wood.”

The Head of Information and Culture in Badakhshan called on the people and officials of the district to cooperate with this department in preserving historical monuments. He mentioned that several other historical sites in the province are in a state of deterioration, but efforts are underway to restore and prevent their destruction.

Hakim Abu-Ma'een Nasir ibn Khusraw ibn Harith Qubadiani Balkhi is recognized as one of the greatest poets, thinkers, and writers of the 5th century Hijri in our land. He was born in 394 AH in the village of“Qubadian” near Balkh, and as he lived for a time in“Merv,” he also referred to himself as“Marwazi.” From an early age, he dedicated himself to the pursuit of knowledge and education.

The restoration of Nasir Khusraw's tomb is a significant cultural achievement, preserving a vital piece of Afghanistan's heritage. It is a reminder of the importance of safeguarding historical sites to maintain a connection with the past, and it is hoped that this project will inspire further efforts to protect other cultural monuments in the region.

This project also highlights the importance of cooperation between local authorities and international organizations, such as the Aga Khan Foundation, to ensure the preservation of our cultural history. Continued investment in heritage conservation will contribute to the development of cultural tourism and provide future generations with a tangible link to their historical roots.

